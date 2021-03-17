Every Apache Lady scored and Tyler Junior College went over the century mark for third time this season with a 101-44 win over Longview Elite Wednesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
With several games canceled due to COVID-19, TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard picked up a game with the Elite.
The win moves No. 12 TJC to a 12-3 on the season.
"It was good everyone got to play and there were no injuries," Tillis Hoard said.
Clara Rotich led the Apache Ladies with 15 points and nine rebounds. Na'Tee Cole added 13 points with Codou Ndour and Jasmine Payne tossing in 10 points apiece.
Tameal Jones, former UT Tyler and Texas College player, led the Elite with 19 points.
Others scoring for TJC were Tia Morgan (9), Ki-ya Garrett (8), Nadechka Laccen (8), Venice Powell (7), Nala Hemingway (6), Daijah Torns (6), Debbie Ogayemi (5), Taryn Wills (2) and Brianna Garrett (2).
Also scoring for the Elite were Alexander Sims (9), Trashuna McGill (6), Berjae Lewis (6), Genesis Willett (2) and Makala Cooper (2).
TJC returns to play on Saturday, traveling to Paris to meet the Lady Dragons in a noon contest.