The Apache Ladies started slow, but their fast finish resulted in a Region XIV basketball victory in a matinee game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
No. 11 Tyler Junior College, rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit to score an 84-61 win over Coastal Bend College. The game was moved to a 3 p.m. tipoff to help the Lady Cougars avoid adverse travel conditions en route to their hometown of Beeville, some six hours away.
Jasmine Payne had a double double and four other Apache Ladies scored in double figures.
Payne scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Taryn Wills led TJC with 17 points, followed by Trinittee Alexander (15), Nadechka Laccen (13) and Tia Morgan (11).
Nassarine William and Wills each had seven rebounds with Morgan, Laccen, Emari Sidney and Daijah Torns adding five boards apiece.
Asia Wheeler and Ari Gallardo led the Lady Cougars with 16 points each.
The Apache Ladies improve to 19-4 overall and stay atop the conference with a 9-2 record. The victory is also No. 498 for TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard.
The Lady Cougars fall to 2-20 and 0-11.
CBC took a 27-15 lead when Gallardo hit a 3-pointer at the beginning of the second quarter. From there, the Apache Ladies woke up from their afternoon nap. Tyler scored 11 consecutive points to pull within 27-26 and eventually took its first lead, 30-29, on a putback by Torns at 5:23 of the second period.
Others scoring for the Apache Ladies were William (9), Leslie Martinez (7), Torns (6), Jasonnia Burleson (4) and Sidney (2).
Also scoring for the Lady Cougars were Savanna Smith (13), Yasmine Garcia (2), Caitlynn Burke (2) and Jharyn Craig (1).
TJC was 5 of 11 at the free throw line and 5 of 12 from the 3-point line. The Lady Cougars were 8 of 9 at the charity stripe and 7 of 34 from long distance.
Other women's finals on Wednesday included: Jacksonville 61, Angelina 59; Panola 65, Blinn 59; Trinity Valley 91, Bossier Parish 65; and Paris 66, Kilgore 58.
The Apache Ladies play at Jacksonville College on Saturday (2 p.m.) and at Kilgore College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. TJC's next home game is Saturday, Feb. 12 against Paris Junior College (2 p.m.).
Coastal Bend is scheduled to host Panola at 2 p.m. Saturday.