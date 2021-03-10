Taryn Wills scored 12 of her team’s 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally the No. 11 Apache Ladies to a 71-68 victory over league-leading Panola College on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
With Tyler Junior College hoping to win its second Region XIV regular season women’s basketball championship in three years, beating the Fillies was essential.
TJC improves to 10-2 on the season and 6-2 in conference while the Fillies (7-4) drop their first league game to go to 7-1. It was the sixth straight victory for the Apache Ladies, while snapping PC’s seven-game winning streak.
“Hustle and effort,” TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said of the factors to the winning streak. “I am coaching a box of chocolates — I don’t what I am going to get each game; I don’t know who is going to be my leading scorer. I don’t know who is going to come out and play. When they get on the court they just give me everything they got and I really appreciate them.”
Wills, the freshman from Round Rock, hit 6 of 7 shot attempts in the final period, to will the Apache Ladies to the win. For the game, she had 29 points and 10 rebounds, along with three steals and was 3 of 3 at the free throw line.
Nala Hemingway added 17 points and six rebounds.
TJC led 43-30 at halftime, but the Fillies came out in a zone in the third quarter and led by the hot shooting of Odeth Betancourt, outscored the Apache Ladies 29-14 in the period to take a 59-57 advantage going into the final period. The 6-2 freshman from San Cristobal, Venezuela, scored 14 of her 19 points in the third quarter.
Tyler then shutdown Betancourt in the fourth quarter as the Apache Ladies stepped up their defense. Tillis Hoard told her club not to allow a 3-pointer and her team listened as the Fillies failed to hit a trey in the final period and Betancourt was held scoreless.
Panola took a 64-61 lead with five minutes to play as Ginger Reece hit an inside shot. The Apache Ladies then outscored the Fillies 10-4 down the stretch.
After a free throw from Nadechka Laccen, who was battling an ankle sprain, Wills hit back-to-back lane jumpers to give TJC a 66-64 advantage with 2:33 showing. The Fillies tied the game at 66-66 on two free throws from Alana Swift with 2:07 to go.
But Wills came through with back-to-back buckets and a 70-66 lead with 1:11 on the clock. The Fillies scored with 4.4 seconds on the clock to get within two as Laccen fell when TJC was inbounding the ball. Esther Oluade grabbed the loose ball and hit a layup. With 2.9 seconds showing, Clara Rotich hit a free throw for a three-point lead. As Panola tried to inbound, Laccen stole the ball and the Apache Ladies had the game.
Other contributors for TJC were Veonce (8 points), Jasmine Payne (6 points, 6 rebounds), Codour Ndour (5 points), Laccen (3 points), Debbie Ogayemi (2 points, 7 rebounds) and Clara Rotich (1 point, 6 rebounds).
Betancourt led Panola with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Others contributing for the Fillies were Destiny Burton (11 points, 8 rebounds), Swift (9 points, 10 rebounds), Esther Oluade (9 points, 5 rebounds), Athens native Destini Whitehead (8 points), Reece (8 points, 4 rebounds) and Joy Chanslor (4).
The Apache Ladies have another key contest on Saturday, traveling to Athens to meet No. 8 Trinity Valley in a 2 p.m. contest. Panola plays host to Jacksonville on Saturday in a 2 p.m. game in Carthage.
In other women’s games: Trinity Valley 94, Blinn 91; Paris 71, Bossier Parish 65.
In men’s games: Navarro 87, Tyler 60; Blinn 82, Paris 77, 3OTs.