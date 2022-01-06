Old rivals meet on the court on Saturday as the No. 11 Apache Ladies take on the No. 21 Lady Rangers at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
TJC enters the contest at 13-2 on the season with a 3-0 record in Region XIV Conference women's basketball. The Apache Ladies are on an eight-game winning streak.
Kilgore College, winners of five straight games, are 11-2 overall and 2-0 in conference.
Other women's games on Saturday include: Bossier Parish (7-5, 0-2) at Coastal Bend (2-12, 0-3), 2 p.m.; Panola (10-3, 1-2) at Angelina (12-2, 2-1), 2 p.m.; Jacksonville (3-6, 0-3) at No. 22 Blinn (13-0, 2-0), 2 p.m.; and Paris (5-9, 1-2) at No. 4 Trinity Valley (11-1, 2-0), 2 p.m.
MEN
The Apaches play back to back games on Saturday (noon vs. Coastal Bend in Beeville) and Sunday (4 p.m. vs. Blinn in Brenham).
TJC is 8-6 overall and 3-1 in Region XIV. Coastal Bend is 3-12 and 1-5.
Other games scheduled for Saturday include: Trinity Valley (7-5, 2-1) at Jacksonville (5-10, 1-5), 4 p.m.; Panola (12-4, 3-2) at Victoria (0-12, 0-5), 4 p.m.; Navarro (10-5, 4-1) at Blinn (8-8, 1-4), 4 p.m.; Bossier Parish (9-5, 4-2) at Lamar State-Port Arthur (8-6, 1-3), 4 p.m.; and Paris (11-5, 5-0) at Lee (11-4, 3-2), 4 p.m.
After the weekend trip, the Apaches are scheduled to play host to Paris on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.