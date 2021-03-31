TJC Apache Ladies head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard has a very young team this season, but she always points out the value of her sophomores.
She honored the trio of second-year players at halftime of Wednesday's 109-69 Region XIV women's basketball victory over Bossier Parish Community College at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tillis Hoard pointed out they were instrumental in helping Tyler Junior College earn a national tournament berth in 2020, only for the tourney to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sophomores honored were guard Na'Tee Cole (Fort Worth), point guard Nala Hemingway (Lewisville) and forward Clara Rotich (Nakura, Kenya).
All received significant playing time with Cole taking three charges and scoring two points. Hemingway added 12 points and five rebounds. She also had a steal. Rotich started and played good defense, Tillis Hoard said.
Taryn Wills led the Apache Ladies with 27 points, followed by Veonce Powell (23) and Nadechka Laccen (21). Debbie Ogayemi had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Others scoring for Tyler were Jasmine Payne (5), Tia Morgan (4) and Daijah Torns (2).
Wills, Morgan and Laccen each had five rebounds.
Ma'Kaila Lewis led the Lady Cavaliers with 19 points with Faith Robinson adding 18.
The Apache Ladies (16-3, 12-3) travel to Beeville to meet Coastal Bend in the regular season finale on Saturday. TJC will open in the Region XIV tournament on Wednesday, April 7 in Jacksonville.
The Lady Cavaliers (4-15, 1-14) meet Trinity Valley on Saturday in Bossier City, Louisiana.