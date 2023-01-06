For the second time in a week, the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies knocked for the Temple Leopards in a junior college basketball game.
TJC won 83-73 on Friday afternoon at Wagstaff Gymnasium. On Dec. 30, Tyler won at Temple, 90-75.
Victoria Dixon, a freshman guard from Grand Prairie, led the Apache Ladies (9-5) with 26 points. She hit two 3-pointers and was 6 of 8 at the free throw line.
Others in double figures for TJC were Kiana Bennett (14), Atria Dumas (12) and Fanta Kone (11). Also scoring for the Apache Ladies were Sian Phipps (9), Lillian Jackson (8) and Anahlynn Murray (3).
Bennett hit four 3-pointers and Murray added one trey.
Tyler hit 18 of 24 free throw attempts.
Erika Suarez led the Leopards (8-5) with 25 points. She made five 3-pointers.
Also scoring for Temple were Leilani Wimbish-Gay (18), Evelyn Lorenzo (7), Kira Bass (7), Kayla Herrera (6), Mochieyeveon Hobbs (4), Camille Pritchard (4) and Kyiah Hicks (2).
Temple, which was coming off an 81-76 win at Kilgore on Thursday, connected on 14 of 27 free throw attempts.
APACHES
The Apaches, fresh off a home win over Blinn on Wednesday, are back in action on Saturday, traveling to Lufkin to meet the Angelina College Roadrunners. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
TJC has won three straight after its 75-67 victory over Blinn in its first game of 2023.
The Apaches are 10-5 overall and 3-2 in Region XIV Conference. The Roadrunners are 8-7 and 2-3.
Other Region XIV results on Wednesday included: Coastal Bend 74, Bossier Parish 72; Kilgore 88, Jacksonville 80; Trinity Valley 75, Lamar State-Port Arthur 66; Lee 86, Navarro 66; Paris 109, Victoria 75;and Panola 73, Angelina 59.
Men's games scheduled for Saturday include: Panola (12-3, 4-1) at Coastal Bend (9-6, 3-2), noon; Bossier Parish (8-6, 0-5) at Victoria (2-14, 1-4), 2 p.m.; Paris (8-8, 4-1) at Lamar State-Port Arthur (6-9, 1-4), 4 p.m.; Kilgore (12-3, 4-1) at Blinn (9-6, 3-2), 4 p.m.; Navarro (10-5, 3-2) at Jacksonville (2-13, 1-4), 4 p.m.; and Trinity Valley (1-14, 1-4) at Lee (13-3, 5-0), 4 p.m.
Both TJC teams are home on Wednesday, hosting in a doubleheader. The women are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a meeting with Jacksonville College. The men follow with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff with Coastal Bend College.