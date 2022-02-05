The No. 11 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies won their 20th game of the season on Saturday, a 74-53 win over Jacksonville College in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Curtis Carroll Field House in Jacksonville.
The Apache Ladies are 20-4 overall and atop the conference standings at 10-2.
TJC returns to play on Wednesday, traveling to Kilgore College for a 5:30 p.m. game at Masters Gymnasium.
Four Apache Ladies scored in double figures, led by Jasmine Payne with 17 points. She was followed by Tia Morgan (16), Trinittee Alexander (14) and Nadechka Laccen (11).
Others scoring for TJC were Nassarine William (9), Taryn Wills (6) and Daijah Torns (1).
Monica Horne led the Lady Jaguars (5-11, 2-8) with 14 points. Kemara Hyson added 12 points. Others scoring were McKinzee Jefferson (9), Bailey Andrews (8), Emily Bunger (5), Britney Gonzalez (3) and Kierra Flowers (2).
Jacksonville is scheduled to host Blinn at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.