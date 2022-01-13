The Tyler Junior College basketball teams play on Saturday, but at different locations.
The No. 7 Apache Ladies (14-2, 4-0 Region XIV) will play host to Angelina College (12-3, 2-2) at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apaches (11-6, 6-1) will travel to Athens to take on Trinity Valley (8-7, 3-3) in a 3 p.m. contest on Leon "Red" Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym.
Other women's games on Saturday include (all 2 p.m. starts): Kilgore (12-4, 3-2) at Coastal Bend (2-14, 0-5); and Jacksonville (1-7, 1-4) at Bossier Parish (8-6, 1-3). The Panola (11-3, 2-2) at Trinity Valley (13-1, 4-0) game has been postponed.
Wednesday's results include: Kilgore 69, Blinn 65; Panola 72, Bossier Parish 59; Tyler at Paris, ppd., and TVCC at Angelina, ppd.
Other men's games on Saturday include (all 4 p.m. starts): Lamar State-Port Arthur (10-7, 3-4) at Jacksonville (5-12, 1-7); Panola (14-5, 5-3) at Paris (12-7, 6-2); Victoria (1-14, 1-7) at Blinn (9-10, 2-6); No. 2 Kilgore (17-0, 7-0) at Navarro (10-6, 4-2); and Coastal Bend (3-7, 2-6) at Angelina (5-8, 1-3).
Wednesday's results included: Tyler 67, Paris 62; Victoria 80, Jacksonville 78, 2OT; Lee 86, Lamar State-Port Arthur 73; Coastal Bend 67, Blinn 64; Panola 83, Bossier Parish 74; and Kilgore 80, Trinity Valley 59.