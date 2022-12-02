The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, defending NJCAA basketball champions, will host Holy Patriot University on Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled for Beaumont, but TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said the game will be played in Tyler and there will be free admission to the contest.
The Apache Ladies are 5-4 on the season and will open Region XIV Conference on Wednesday against Coastal Bend. Game time for the Seventh Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
While the Apache Ladies are at home, the Apaches hit the road for their first Region XIV road game, traveling to meet Lamar State-Port Arthur at 4 p.m.
TJC opened conference with a 97-59 win over Victoria College on Wednesday in Tyler. The Apaches are 7-3 overall, while the Seahawks, who lost to Panola 70-47 on Wednesday in Port Arthur, are 4-6.
Other league results were: Kilgore 84, Coastal Bend 71; Navarro 67, Angelina 55; Blinn 83, Trinity Valley 51; Lee 86, Bossier Parish 72; and Paris 80, Jacksonville 66.
Other games on Saturday include: Navarro (8-3, 1-0) at Coastal Bend (6-5, 0-1), 2 p.m.; Kilgore (8-2, 1-0) at Victoria (1-10, 0-1), 2 p.m.; Trinity Valley (7-4, 0-1) at Angelina (5-4, 0-1), 4 p.m.; Paris (4-6, 1-0) at Blinn (6-4, 1-0), 4 p.m.; Bossier Parish (5-2, 0-1) at Jacksonville (1-9, 0-1), 4 p.m.; and Panola (8-1, 1-0) at Lee (8-3, 1-0), 4 p.m.
The Apaches are home on Wednesday, hosting Lee College at 7:30 p.m.