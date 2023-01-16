The Tyler Junior College basketball teams, fresh off wins on Saturday, host a Region XIV doubleheader on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apache Ladies meet Paris at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Apaches meeting Trinity Valley at 7:30 p.m.
The TJC women are 11-5 overall and 3-0 in conference, while Paris is 6-11 and 0-4.
The Apache Ladies are coming off a 75-69 win at Kilgore with Paris falling to Trinity Valley, 80-64, in Paris.
Other women's games on Wednesday: Jacksonville (9-7, 0-4) at Coastal Bend (4-12, 0-3), 5:30 p.m.; Kilgore (7-10, 1-3) at Blinn (15-1, 3-0), 5:30 p.m.; and Angelina (10-6, 3-1) at Trinity Valley (16-1, 3-0), 6 p.m.
The TJC men are 11-7 overall and 4-4 in league play, while the Cardinals are 3-15 and 3-5. TVCC's use of ineligible player due to clerical error resulted in forfeiture of wins. However, the Carsd have won three of their last four games, including an 84-67 win over Kilgore on Saturday in Athens.
The Apaches are coming off a 70-68 win at Paris on Saturday when Corey Camper Jr. hit a jumper with .8 seconds on the clock.
Other women's games on Wednesday include: Paris (8-11, 4-4) at Panola (14-4, 6-2), 7 p.m.; Blinn (12-6, 6-2) at Victoria (3-16, 2-6), 7 p.m.; Jacksonville (2-16, 1-7) at Lamar State-Port Arthur (7-11, 2-6), 7 p.m.; Angelina (9-8, 3-4) at Coastal Bend (11-7, 5-3), 7 p.m.; Baton Rouge (6-12) at Bossier Parish (10-7, 2-6), 7 p.m.; and Navarro (11-6, 4-3) at Kilgore (13-5, 5-3), 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for reserve and $5 for general admission.