Five was almost enough for the Apaches on Saturday.
With a roster depleted by injuries and four players suspended for two games by the NJCAA, Tyler Junior College almost pulled off a monumental task, winning a basketball game with a five-man roster.
With no subsititutes available, the Apaches fell just short of Panola College, 74-73, in a Region XIV basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC actually had a chance to win when Panola turned the ball over by traveling with 4.2 seconds on the clock in the second half. Chris Okeke went up for a shot and was met by a herd of Ponies but there was no whistle. Isaac Aguiar grabbed the loose ball but could not connect on the follow shot.
“The kids did everything ... I am so proud of the way they played,” TJC coach Mike Marquis said. “They showed a lot of class and character and not quitting. To stay in that long against such a good team, I was so proud. We got a boost with the great home crowd, the students, the band, the cheerleaders. That was a big help to those five guys. It meant a lot and we were very appreciative.”
TJC and Kilgore College had originally had two players suspended for two games for a shoving match last Saturday in Kilgore. However, the NJCAA stepped in and deemed two other players should have been suspended for “violent fighting” althought Marquis said the officials did put that in their report.
“(The NJCAA) stepped in and made their own ruling on that and we had to live with it,” Marquis said, noting the “violent fighting” ammounted to a “kitten fight or a pillow fight” between the Apaches and Rangers.
With a full roster, Panola had a distinct advantage and Pony Coach Aaron Smith subsituted his 12 players freely while the Apaches could not afford to “Take 5”.
Marquis and his coaching staff had a brilliant plan as TJC milked the shot clock with each possession, working the ball around and starting their play toward the basket around the 12-second mark.
TJC (12-10, 7-5) led at halftime, 35-30, as the Apaches scored 12 straight points to end the first half.
Corey Camper played lights out for TJC with 33 points, including four 3-pointers. Ashton Howard added 17 points and six rebounds with Okeke coming up with a double-double, 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aguiar pitched in six points and eight boards with Taevon Anderson scoring one point.
Isaac Jackson and Rodney Johnson Jr. led the Ponies (18-6, 9-4) with 12 points each, followed by Jalen Wysinger (11) and Troy Hupstead (10).
TJC was 15 of 22 from the free throw line and 6 of 13 from 3-point. Panola was 12 of 15 from the free throw line and 10 of 26 from three.
In Bossier City, Louisiana, the No. 10 Apache Ladies were upset by Bossier Parish, 75-71.
The Apaches visit Bossier Parish on Wednesday, while the Apache Ladies host Coastal Bend the same night.
