A 16-point first-half deficit was too much to overcome as the Apaches fell to Navarro College, 79-62, on Saturday in a Region XIV basketball game in Corsicana.
Tyler Junior College falls to 14-12 overall and 9-7 in conference. The Bulldogs improve to 14-11 and 8-7.
Navarro took a 37-21 first-half lead.
Justin Thomas led the Bulldogs with 31 points, 26 in the second half.
Ashton Howard led the Apaches with 20 points, followed by Corey Camper Jr. with 13 points.
Jestin Porter, who was thought to be out for the season with a stress facture, returned and scored five points.
Others scoring for TJC were Ange Dibwa (9), Taevon Anderson (6), Isaac Aguiar (6), Parker Grant (2) and Bullen Taban (1).
TJC is scheduled to host rival Kilgore College at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium. NC is slated to travel to Carthage on Wednesday to meet Panola College in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
In other Region XIV games: Panola 81, Trinity Valley 77 (OT); Paris 89, Bossier Parish 62; Blinn 59, Lamar State 55; Lee 96, Jacksonville 83; and Angelina 73, Victoria 39.
