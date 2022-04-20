TJC starting pitchers Kolby Parker and Duke Jordan were sharp from the start as the Apaches swept a Region XIV baseball doubleheader against Angelina College on Wednesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Tyler Junior College won 3-1 and 9-1. The Apaches go to 30-18 overall and 19-13 in Region XIV Conference, their first season in returning to Division I. Angelina falls to 23-27 and 11-21.
GAME 1
Parker (5-2), a freshman from Shelbyville, tossed all seven innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out nine and walking two.
With Parker in control, the Apaches scratched across two early runs in the first inning and a solo run in the fourth. The Roadrunners scored their run in the seventh.
Ryan Walker powered TJC with a double and single and an RBI. Tres Thomas and Dalton Davis each had two hits with Colby Harris adding a single.
Davis and Zach Zarko each drove in runs. Scoring runs were Thomas, Davis and Harris.
Jeffry Mercado had two hits (double, single) for the Roadrunners with MaCrae Kendrick and Dylan Bourgeois adding singles. Bourgeois knocked in Mercado.
Elian Balmaceda pitched all six innings for AC, allowing seven hits and three runs with six strikeouts and two walks.
GAME 2
Jordan (5-2), a freshman who attended Hudson High School, pitched five innings, giving up three hits and no runs while striking out four and walking one.
Thomas Wilhite finished out the game, going three innings while allowing three hits and an unearned run with two strikeouts and a walk.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when the Apaches put up a five spot, sending 10 batters to the plate and getting five hits.
Thomas led the Apaches with four hits, including a double with an RBI.
Davis (triple, single), Walker and Colin Martin each had two hits. Brett Dingess knocked a double with Daniel Young and Harris adding a single.
Davis and Martin each had two RBIs with Dingess and Young knocking in one each.
Scoring runs were Thomas (2), Zarko (2), Harris (2), Davis (1), Young (1) and Walker (1).
Parker Mason had a double for the Roadrunners with Kendrick, Jonathan Dewberry, Heladio Moreno, Alex Worden and Mercado hitting singles. Kendrick scored AC's only run in the eight.
TJC returns to play for a non-conference weekend series with LSU-Eunice in Tyler. The two clubs play a single game at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by a doubleheader on Sunday (first game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.). Angelina is scheduled to host Panola on Saturday in Lufkin. The first game of the DH is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.