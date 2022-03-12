TJC
The Tyler Junior College baseball and softball teams will be playing games on Sunday in the Rose City.

The Apache Ladies softball team (16-10) has a Region XIV doubleheader scheduled against Bossier Parish. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the TJC Softball Field on campus.

The Apaches baseball team is scheduled to meet old D-III rival Joliet (Illinois) at 6 p.m. Sunday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.

TJC dropped a pair of games to Navarro College (7-4, 6-2) on Saturday in Tyler.

The Apaches are 15-8 on the season and 6-4 in Region XIV.

