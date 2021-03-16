Cole Lightfoot was 4 for 5 to help power the No. 1 Apaches to a 22-3 win over Jarvis Christian College on Monday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Lightfoot, a sophomore shortstop from Brock, drove in five runs and had a triple and two doubles for Tyler Junior College. He scored four runs.
TJC (16-3) is scheduled to play TCS Post Grad at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. The Apaches return home on Thursday, hosting Navarro in a 2 p.m. contest.
Warren Sammons was 2 for 2 with a home run and double, along with three RBIs.
Tres Thomas and Edward Zeng were both 3 for 4. Thomas had a double, along with Trey Erwin and Nick Ellington. Singles were from Dalton Davis, Parker Millsap and Kade Sanchez.
Thomas drove in three runs with two RBIs from Ellington and one each from Davis, Luke Johnson, Daniel Young, Mike Schrab, Erwin and Zeng.
Also scoring runs were Thomas (3), Ellington (3), Davis (2), Young (2), Millsap (2), Zeng (2), Sanchez (1) and Sammons (1).
Yan Otero (2 singles) and Kenneth Lopez (HR, single) led the Bulldogs with two hits apiece. Adrian Rivera and Luke Benson added singles. Otero, Lopez and Benson had RBIs with Lopez (2) and Jose Martinez (1).
TJC used five pitchers with Jason Gonzales (2-0) getting the win. He pitched three innings, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out seven and not issuing a walk.
Gonzales was followed by Brandon McNeely (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts), Bryce Coveney (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout); Daylon Farmer (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts) and Tye Elie (1 inning, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts).