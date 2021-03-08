The No. 1 Apaches swept Paris Junior College in a baseball doubleheader on Sunday as Tyler Junior College won its ninth straight game.
TJC (13-2) won 10-0 and 13-11 in the games at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The Dragons are 8-7.
GAME 1
Caleb Putnam and Clayton Kelley combined on the two-hit shutout, Putnam tossed four innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking two. Kelley pitched one inning, giving up one hit. He struck out two and walked one.
Ren Reynolds, Jacob Johnson, Dalton Davis, Miguel Vega and Alec Williams all had doubles for the Apaches.
Luke Johnson had two hits and three RBIs for TJC. Heath Hood, Davis and Vega all had two hits with Trey Erwin and Tyler Linneweber adding singles.
Vega had two RBIs with Reynolds, Hood, Davis, Erwin and Williams each knocking in a run.
Scoring runs were Jacob Johnson (3), Davis (2), Luke Johnson (2), Reynolds (1), Linneweber (1) and Williams.
Jacob Johnson had two stolen bases, while Johnson swiped one.
Shelby Becker and Ashton Albert had the hits for the Dragons.
GAME 2
The Apaches erased deficits of 8-1 and 10-6. TJC scored two runs in the seventh and five in the eighth to rally.
Hood hit a triple with Linneweber and Williams hitting doubles. Williams, who also had a single, had four RBIs and Vega and Linneweber drove in two each. Other RBIs were from Luke Johnson, Mike Schrab and Erwin.
Adding hits were Davis, Schrab and Erwin.
Davis scored three runs with Hood, Jacob Johnson, Vega and Irwin each scoring two runs. Luke Johnson and Schrab scored one run apiece.
Adam Davis got the win on the mound, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out two. Daylon Farmer got one in the ninth and Zach Williams got the save by getting the final two outs.
Camron Dollar had a home run, a double and two RBIs for the Dragons. Sam Creed had a triple and two RBIs. Becker and Albert added doubles and singles were from James Starnes, Sean Curtis and Bryce Sitka. Albert had two RBIs with Becker knocking in one.
The Apaches return to play on Thursday, traveling to Carthage to meet Panola in a 3 p.m. contest, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday at Mike Carter Field (first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.). Paris is scheduled to host Navarro at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.