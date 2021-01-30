The No. 1 Apaches' return to the baseball diamond was a successful as Tyler Junior College captured a doubleheader on Saturday against Centenary JV at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
TJC won the games 10-1 and 9-5.
TJC returns to play on Tuesday, meeting Galveston College at Jaycees Field on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. The first game of the scheduled DH is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
The Apaches return home for a weekend series on Feb. 5-6 against Murray State. On Friday there will be a single game beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a twinbill on Saturday with the first game slated to start at 2:30 p.m.