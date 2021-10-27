Whether it is Boo-ball or Base-boo, the Tyler Junior College Apaches, the six-time NJCAA Division-III World Series championship team, will have a little fun on Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Apaches are hosting their Sixth Annual Halloween baseball game. The team dresses up in costumes and plays an exhibition game.
Before the game, TJC will host a Trunk or Treat at Mike Carter, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The game will follow at 6:30 p.m.
In the 2019, Ren Reynolds, an infielder from Kilgore, stole the show, dressing as the character Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks in the 1994 hit movie.
Dr. Tim Drain, Associate Vice Provost — Student Affairs, videoed Reynolds and it went viral. In less than 24 hours, the 23-second video of Reynolds running to first base, not stopping and jumping over the right field fence, had close to five million views on Twitter and over one million views on Facebook.