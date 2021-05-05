Robert Hines and Miguel Vega each belted three-run homers to rally the Apaches to a 6-4 win over North Arkansas in the first game of the NJCAA District C East Divisional playoff game on Wednesday in Tyler.
The Pioneers led 3-0 before Tyler Junior College got on the board in the sixth and seventh innings in the contest played at Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Both homers came with two outs.
In the second game, Eastfield defeated Richland 9-5.
The Apaches (32-13) advance to meet Eastfield (22-13) at noon Thursday at Mike Carter. The winner advances to the championship game at noon Friday.
North Arkansas (11-23) and Richland (13-23) meet at noon Thursday at The Brook Hill School in Bullard. The winner plays the loser of TJC vs. Eastfield at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brook Hill. The winner of the late game advances to championship game against the winner of TJC and Eastfield.
In the bottom the sixth, Dalton Davis (freshman, Prosper) walked with one out and Luke Johnson (freshman, Prosper) walked with two outs. Both runners moved up a base on a double steal.
After taking a ball, Hines, a freshman from Garland, hit the next pitch out the park to tie the game at 3-3.
Then in the seventh, Bullard sophomore Jacob Johnson doubled. Davis was intentionally walked bring up Vega, a Tyler native who attended The Brook Hill School.
Vega hit the next pitch for a homer to give TJC a 6-3 advantage.
The Pioneers scored in the ninth on Aaron Hogue's sacrifice fly that scored Eric Helms, who had walked and made it to third on wild pitches.
Tom Symonds (4-0), the 6-4 Aussie pitcher, got the final out on a fly to the outfield. He pitched three innings and did not allow a hit while striking out four.
Caleb Putnam (freshman, Prosper) started and hurled six innings, allowing six hits and three runs (2 earned) while striking out five.
North Arkansas, located in Harrison, Arkansas, scored two runs in the first on an RBI single by Crayton Henry that brought in Hogue, who had singled, and when Anthony Soria reached on catcher's obstruction that forced in Nate Fitzgerald, who had walked. Joe Brown had a single in the inning.
The Pioneers went ahead 3-0 in the fifth as Hogue doubled and stole third. He came home on John Hazelton's single.
Garrett Wirsig pitched the first six innings for NAC, allowing three hits and three runs, while striking out five. Colby Vavruska took the loss, going two innings, giving up three hits and three runs with a strikeout.
Admission will be $5 per day with children 6 and under free, TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said.
The winner of the tournament will host the West Regional winner in a best-of-three series to determine the South District’s representative in the NJCAA Division III World Series, scheduled for May 29-June 2/3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
---
NJCAA South District East Regional
Wednesday’s Games
Game 1: Tyler JC 6, North Arkansas 4
Game 2: Eastfield 9, Richland 5
Thursday’s Games
Game 3: North Arkansas vs. Richland, noon, The Brook Hill School, Bullard
Game 4: Tyler JC vs. Eastfield, noon, CTMF Mike Carter Field
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m., The Brook Hill School, Bullard
Friday’s Games
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, noon, CTMF Mike Carter Field
If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be played at 4 p.m. Friday or Saturday at CTMF Mike Carter Field
