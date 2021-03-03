White Oak's Heath Hood, who announced on Monday his commitment to Louisiana-Lafayette, belted a home run and a triple while driving in five runs to power the No. 1 Apaches to a 22-6 eight-inning win over Jarvis Christian College JV on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
It was the sixth consecutive win for Tyler Junior College (10-2).
Dalton Davis added a triple and a single with Mike Schrab hitting two doubles and Mark Alvarado adding one. Other hits were from Tyler Linneweber, Jacob Johnson, Cole Lightfoot and Alec Williams.
Along with Hood's five RBIs, other Apaches driving in runs were Johnson, Davis (2), Lightfoot (3), Schrab (3), Nick Ellington, Kade Sanchez, Williams (2) and Bryce Coveney.
Scoring runs were Alvarado (4), Hood (3), Linneweber (2), Warren Sammons (2), Schrab (2), Sanchez (2), Johnson (1), Tye Elie (1), Lightfoot (1), Ellington (1), Williams (1), Miguel Vega (1) and Coveney (1).
Tyler used seven pitchers — Caleb Putman (2 innings, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts), Duke Jordan (1 inning, 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks), Benjamin Wilson (1-0, 1.1 innings, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks), Daylon Farmer (1.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk), Jack Gee (.2 innings, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk), Nick Sestito (.1 innings) and Casen Holden (1 inning, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
TJC returns to play on Thursday, traveling to Paris to meet the Dragons in a 4 p.m. contest. The Apaches are scheduled to host Paris on Sunday in a doubleheader with the first game slated to begin at 4 p.m. at Mike Carter Field.