baseball

The Tyler Junior College Apaches will compete in the Region South XIV Baseball Tournament, which gets underway on Friday.

The tourney is in Brenham. The Apaches finished second in their division. Blinn won its division.

South Baseball

The tourney is double-elimination and all games are scheduled for Leroy Dreyer Field on the Blinn College campus.

The schedule includes:

Friday

Game 1: Blinn vs. Bossier Parish, 2 p.m.

Game 2: TJC vs. Wharton County JC, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.

Monday

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6, if necessary, 2 p.m.

North Baseball

The tourney is double-elimination and all games are scheduled for Perry D. Graham Field on the Navarro College campus in Corsicana.

Navarro won its division.

The schedule includes:

Friday

Game 1: San Jacinto vs. Paris, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Navarro vs. Alvin, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2 p.m.

Sunday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m.

Monday

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6, if necessary, 10 a.m.

The winner of the North and South regions will meet in a best-of-three series to determine the NJCAA World Series bid.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed