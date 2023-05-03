The Tyler Junior College Apaches will compete in the Region South XIV Baseball Tournament, which gets underway on Friday.
The tourney is in Brenham. The Apaches finished second in their division. Blinn won its division.
South Baseball
The tourney is double-elimination and all games are scheduled for Leroy Dreyer Field on the Blinn College campus.
The schedule includes:
Friday
Game 1: Blinn vs. Bossier Parish, 2 p.m.
Game 2: TJC vs. Wharton County JC, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 2 p.m.
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Sunday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
Monday
Game 7: Rematch of Game 6, if necessary, 2 p.m.
North Baseball
The tourney is double-elimination and all games are scheduled for Perry D. Graham Field on the Navarro College campus in Corsicana.
Navarro won its division.
The schedule includes:
Friday
Game 1: San Jacinto vs. Paris, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Navarro vs. Alvin, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2 p.m.
Sunday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m.
Monday
Game 7: Rematch of Game 6, if necessary, 10 a.m.
The winner of the North and South regions will meet in a best-of-three series to determine the NJCAA World Series bid.