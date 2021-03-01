The No. 1-ranked Tyler Junior College Apaches captured wins over Bossier Parish Community College.
On Thursday, TJC won 13-2 (5 innings) in Bossier City, Louisiana. On Saturday, the Apaches won 18-10 (8 innings) in Tyler.
The Apaches' game at Panola scheduled for Monday was canceled and TJC (9-2) will play host to Jarvis Christian College at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The Cavaliers (3-6) are scheduled to meet Centenary College JV in a doubleheader on Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.
TJC 13, BPCC 2
Jason Gonzales (1-0) pitched three innings, allowing three hits with two runs (1 earned) in the game held at BPCC Baseball Field. The freshman from Arlington struck out five and walked three. Jack Gee hurled the final two innings. Gee did not allow a hit while striking out four and walking one.
Dalton Davis, a freshman from Prosper, was 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs. Jacob Johnson added a double and Luke Johnson had two hits. Adding singles were Miguel Vega, Mike Schrab and Tyler Linneweber.
Other RBIs were from Jacob Johnson (2), Vega (2) , Luke Johnson, Schrab and Linneweber (2).
Scoring runs were Jacob Johnson (4), Ren Reynolds (2) and Heath Hood (2). Scoring one run each were Davis, Vega, Luke Johnson, Schrab and Linneweber.
Gabriel Cabrera, Cole Ketzner and Mason Hammonds had hits for the Cavaliers. Cabrera and Andrew Mills scored runs.
TJC 18, BPCC 10
Vega belted a home run and Reynolds added a triple for the Apaches in the game held at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Davis had two doubles with Hood, Jacob Johnson and Luke Johnson adding one apiece.
RBIs were from Davis (3), Luke Johnson (3), Linneweber (3) Reynolds (2), Vega (2), Hood, Jacob Johnson, Trey Erwin and Alec Williams.
Davis had three hits with Hood, Jacob Johnson, Vega and Linneweber hitting two apiece. Erwin also had a single.
Reed Smith, the fifth of six pitchers, got the win.
Ron Franklin and Cabrera each had three hits with Ketzner garnering two hits for the Cavs, including a double. Garrett Felix added two singles with Mills and Jaden Adams adding singles. Mills had three RBIs.