The No. 1 Apaches split a baseball doubleheader with Murray State on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Tyler Junior College won on Friday to take two wins in the three-game series from the Aggies.
Tyler won the first game on Friday 9-2. On Saturday, Murray State won Game 1, 5-3, with the Apaches capturing 8-7.
TJC is 5-2 on the season, while the Aggies are 3-4.
The Apaches return to play later this week with a Region IV three-game set against Coastal Bend at Mike Carter Field. Games are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday with first pitch set each day at noon.
GAME 1: TJC 9, MURRAY STATE 2
The Apaches banged out 11 hits and five pitchers, led by starter Caleb Putnam, held the Aggies to two hits.
Putnam hurled six innings, allowing one hit and one run (earned) while striking out five and walking two. He was followed by Zach Williams (1 inning, 0 hits, 1 walk), Jason Gonzales (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout), Noah Pyles (.2 innings, 1 hit, 1 unearned run, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts) and Tom Symonds (.1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout).
Heath Hood, Mike Schrab and Miguel Vega each belted doubles for the Apaches. Dalton Davis had three hits with Hood, Tyler Linneweber and Alec Williams had two hits each.
Hood, Vega and Williams each had two RBIs with Davis, Luke Johnson and Linneweber each driving in one each. Williams had three stolen bases with Hood adding one.
Scoring runs were Davis (2), Daniel Young (2), Schrab (2), Tres Thomas (1), Hood (1) and Williams (1).
GAME 2: MURRAY STATE 5, TJC 3
The Apaches were limited to six hits in the first game on Saturday. Davis and Ren Reynolds each had doubles. Adding singles were Hood (2), Reynolds and Williams.
Hood had two RBIs with Vega knocking in one. Davis scored two runs and Williams also crossed home plate.
GAME 3: TJC 8, MURRAY STATE 7
TJC rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth and Symonds hurled the top of the ninth to secure the win.
Trailing 7-4, Linneweber led off the eighth with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored when Reynolds singled. Thomas reached on an error by the Aggies' pitcher and Reynolds moved to third.
Davis followed with his second triple of the game, driving in Reynolds and Thomas to tie the game at 7-7.
After an out, Johnson doubled in Davis to give TJC the 8-7 lead.
Hood and Vega each blasted home runs and Thomas added a double.
Davis (3), Hood, Vega, Johnson (2) drove in runs.
Davis was 4 for 5 at the plate. Thomas and Linneweber had two hits.