Tyler Junior College used a standout pitching outing in game one and brought out the bats in game to sweep Panola College in a doubleheader on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Apaches (15-3) won 2-1 and 9-2. Panola is 10-7.
In the first game, Luke Johnson basted a one-out homer in the bottom of the seventh to get the walk-off win for the Apaches. The freshman from Prosper took a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall.
TJC used three pitchers to shut down the Ponies. Duke Jordan (3 innings, 1 run, 5 walks, 6 strikeouts), Tanner McNamara (3 innings, 1 hit, 2 walks, 1 strikeout) and Zach Williams (1 inning, 1 walk).
Johnson's home run made a winner of Williams.
In the first inning Bullard sophomore Jacob Johnson doubled in Heath Hood, sophomore from White Oak, for the first run of the game.
The Ponies tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning on Josh Bartolacci's solo shot.
Alec Williams and Hood added hits for TJC.
In game two, Daniel Young, a freshman from North Zulch, was 3 for 5 with four RBIs to pace the Tyler attack. He had a triple, double and single.
Miguel Vega, a Brook Hill graduate, was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Hood had a triple and single with Alec Williams hitting a double. Adding singles were Dalton Davis and Luke Johnson.
Other Apache RBIs were from Luke Johnson (2) and Vega (1). Also scoring runs were Luke Johnson (2), Hood (2), Jacob Johnson (1) and Davis (1).
TJC used four pitchers — Adam Davis (4 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts), Tom Symonds (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout), Benjamin Wilson (2.2 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout) and Cooper Rawls (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).
TJC is scheduled to host Navarro at 1 p.m. Thursday.