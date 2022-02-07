The Apaches improved to 6-1 on the young baseball season by sweeping a doubleheader with Mountain View College on Monday in Tyler.
Tyler Junior College captured wins of 7-2 and 11-4 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
GAME 1
Back-to-back doubles by Alex Merkel and Luke Johnson highlighted a six-run third inning en route to the 7-2 victory.
Merkel had a ground-rule two-bagger to drive in two runs and Johnson followed with an RBI double.
Daniel Young also had a double in the game with singles from Tres Thomas and Ryan Walker. Adding RBIs were Young, Robert Hines and Johnson.
Scoring runs were Young (2), Brett Dingess (1), Nich Anderson (1), Hines (1), Merkel (1) and Thomas (2).
Noah Ruen started on the mound, going three innings while allowing three hits and one run while striking out six and walking one. He was followed by Kyler Carpenter (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts) and Brandon Williams (2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Aaron Price had two hits to lead the Lions (0-2). Chase Rozell and Anthony Casteneda added RBI doubles, while Renard Smith Jr. had a single.
GAME 2
Anderson, Young and Merkel knocked in two runs apiece to lead the Apaches to the 11-4 win. The three each had doubles, along with Colin Martin.
Dingess, Anderson, Young and Manny Moore had two hits each. Hines also had a single.
Other RBIs were from Dingess (1) and Moore (1).
Steele Bardwell started for the Apaches, going 2.1 innings while allowing three hits and three runs with four strikeouts and a walk. He was followed by Daniel Walter (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts) who got the win. Others pitching were Jason Gonzales (1.0 inning, 0 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts), Nick Sestito (1.0 inning, 0 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts) and Brandon McNeely (1.0 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).
Miguel Torres led the Lions with two hits. Matt Franco hit a triple and an RBI with doubles from Ernesto Reyna and Matt Briggs (RBI).
The Apaches are scheduled to return to play on Saturday, hosting Clarendon College at Mike Carter Field. The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
On Sunday, the teams are slated to meet in a single, beginning at 1 p.m.