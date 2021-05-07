Let's win two.
That was TJC coach Doug Wren's message to his baseball team on Friday.
The Apaches listened to their manager, sweeping the Eastfield Harvesters (9-5, 24-1) to capture the NJCAA District C East Baseball Divisional Tournament held at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Tyler Junior College, ranked No. 2 with a record of 36-14, will host a best-of-three series next week against the West winner (Coastal Bend or Brookhaven) for the South District championship and an automatic berth to the NJCAA Division III College World Series set for May 29-June 2/3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The schedule will be announced on Monday, TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said.
After winning the first game, TJC forced a final game for the championship.
TJC 24, EASTFIELD 1
While the Harvesters appeared to run out pitching, the Apaches had plenty of arms. TJC limited Eastfield to two hits.
Duke Jordan started for Tyler and pitched 4.2 ininngs (1 hit, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts). He was followed by Benjamin Wilson (1.1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout), Tanner McNamara (1 inning, 0 hits, 1 run, 1 strikeout), Jack Gee (1 inning, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts) and Bryce Coveney (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout).
With the pitchers shutting down Eastfield, the Apaches brought out the bats.
Miguel Vega and Mark Alvardo hit back-to-back homers in the eighth.
For Vega, the Tyler native who played at The Brook Hill School, it was his 15th of the season, breaking the TJC record of Jordan Trahan in the TJC D-III era.
Vega also had a single and a total of three RBIs.
Jacob Johnson (2 doubles) and Cole Lightfoot (double, single) each had four RBIs with Luke Johnson contributing a three-RBI double.
Dalton Davis (double, single, RBI), Robert Hines (2 singles, RBI), Tye Elie (2 singles, RBI) and Alec Williams (2 singles, RBI) all had two hits for the Apaches.
Other contributors at he pate were Tres Thomas (single, RBI), Edward Zeng (RBI), Ren Reynolds (single, RBI) and Tyler Linneweber (single).
TJC 9, EASTFIELD 5
In the first game, Elie belted a three-run homer to give the Apaches an early lead and Adam Davis pitched the final 4.1 innings of shutout ball to secure the win.
In the third inning, Hines walked and Daniel Young singled before Elie's big blast for a 3-0 Tyler lead.
However, just as on Friday, the Harvesters came back with a five-spot in the top of the fifth. Jayden Morgan hit a three-run homer and Carter Mach and Hunter O'Shea each had RBI doubles to give Eastfield a 5-3 advantage.
Unlike Friday, the Apaches responded for six straight runs, including five in the bottom of the fifth.
Vega hit a double to score Alec Williams (walked) and Dalton Davis (reached on error) to tie the game at 5-5. TJC went ahead 6-5 as Elie singled to drive in Hines, who had reached on a fielder's choice.
Young, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch to put Tyler up 7-5 and later Elie came home on Linneweber's sacrifice fly for an 8-5 advantage.
In the sixth, Vega, who was hit by a pitch and moved to third on Hines' double, scored on a wild pitch for the 9-5 lead.
Elie led the Apaches with four RBIs and two hits (HR, 1B), while Vega had two doubles and two RBIs. Hines had two hits (1B, 2B) as did Young. Trey Erwin had a single.
Emilio Trevino, Dylan Parham and Mach led the Harvesters with two hits each. Aiden Gebhart added a double and Tyler Justice a single.