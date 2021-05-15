Back in the Disco Era, “Stayin’ Alive” was a popular song by the Bee Gees.
The Apaches took that to heart on Saturday as Tyler Junior College bounced back from nearly being no-hit a day earlier to scoring a 12-3 win over Coastal Bend College to tie the NJCAA District C Baseball Championship series at one-game apiece.
The third-and-deciding contest is scheduled for noon Sunday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Admission is $5 with children 6 & under admitted free.
The winner earns a bid to the NJCAA Division III World Series, scheduled for May 29 through June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
TJC scored six runs in the second inning as a momentum-builder en route to the big win. Also, the Apaches were spotless in the field.
Dalton Davis led the 15-hit Apache attack with a 4-for-5 day at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Miguel Vega and Alec Williams each had a double and a single, while Tye Elie and Trey Erwin had two singles apiece. Jacob Johnson, Tyler Linneweber and Mark Alvarado added singles.
Other RBIs were from Vega (2), Alvarado (2), Johnson (1), Robert Hines (1), Erwin (1), Linneweber (1) and Bryce Coveney (1). Also scoring runs were Johnson (3), Williams (2), Coveney (2), Elie (1), Erwin (1) and Linneweber (1).
Coveney had two solen bases with one each by Johnson, Williams and Elie.
Cooper Rawls (2-1) pitched seven innings for TJC, allowing 11 hits and three runs while striking out seven and walking two. Zach Williams (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks) and Jason Gonzales (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks).
Eric Martinez led the Cougars (26-29) with three hits, including a double. Ruben Seplveda had two hits as did Garrett Whitaker (double, single). Isaiah Aguilar hit a double with singles from JB Trees, Ryan Davenport, Zach Seigrist and Bret Copeland.
Martinez, Seigrist and Aguilar each drove in a run. Davenport, Seplveda and Whitaker scored the runs.
SMOKE SIGNALS: After Friday’s loss to Trinity Valley (3-1), the Apache Ladies softball team was eliminated from the Region XIV Tournament with a 7-4 loss to Paris. ... Rylan Gray, son of late TJC and area high school trainer Travis Gray who passed away from COVID-19, threw out the first pitch to TJC coach Doug Wren. Also, Wren, TJC head trainer Eddy McGuire and TJC associate athletic director Chuck Smith presented Rylan a black and gold glove.
