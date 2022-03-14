TJC's Brett Dingess belted a home run in the ninth to send the game into extra innings and Robert Hines scored on a wild pitch in the 10th as the Apaches defeated Joliet (Illinois) 3-2 on a cool Sunday evening at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Tyler Junior College and Joliet were old NJCAA Division III rivals, playing each other in the World Series finals in 2007 and 2015 (TJC won both series). The Wolves won two championships in Tyler (2008, 2012). They also won in 1994. The Apaches have won six titles, also in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021.
Joliet led 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth. After an out Dingess, a freshman from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, hit a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall.
In the 10th, Hines walked to open the inning. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and then to third when Ryan Walker bunted for a single. Nich Anderson was intentionally walked to load the bases.
With Zach Zarko at the plate and a 1-1 count, a wild pitch allowed Hines to score the game-winner.
Noah Mazza, Michael Kennedy and Luis Delgado Jr. each had two hits for the Wolves, while Tony Fleischauer and Brendon Sturm added doubles. Mazza and Delgado knocked in runs with Fleischauer and Kennedy scoring runs.
Dingess (single, home run), Dalton Davis (2 singles) and Zarko (2 singles) each had two hits for the Apaches. Colin Martin, Daniel Young, Walker and Anderson added singles. Tres Thomas knocked in a run with Dingess (2) and Hines (1) scored runs.
Brandon Williams got the win on the mound, pitching the 10th while allowing two hits and striking out two.
Joliet (5-3) is making a swing through Texas, playing at Angelina on Monday, DH vs. TCS Post Grad Academy in Melissa on Tuesday, DH vs. East Texas Baptist on Wednesday, DH vs. Paris on Friday; and vs. TCS Post Grad Academy in Melissa on Saturday.
TJC (16-8) returns to play on Wednesday, traveling to Bossier City, Louisiana to meet Bossier Parish Community College in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The Apaches' next games in Tyler is on Saturday when TJC hosts Northeast Texas Community College. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.