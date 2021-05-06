After dropping a contest earlier in the day, the Tyler Junior College Apaches bounced back in a big way Thursday night.
Facing elimination in the NJCAA District C East Baseball Divisional Tournament, TJC belted four home runs, including a grand slam from Jacob Johnson, to defeat North Arkansas, 16-0 in four innings, at The Brook Hill School field in Bullard.
The victory keeps Tyler alive in the double-elimination tournament as the Apaches will face Eastfield at noon Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The Harvesters are unbeaten in the tourney after shocking TJC earlier in the day. TJC must beat Eastfield twice to win the tournament, while the Mesquite school has to win once.
If TJC wins the first game, the teams will play at 4 p.m. Friday.
Admission is $5 per day with children 6 and under free.
The winner of the tournament will host the West Regional winner in a best-of-three series to determine the South District’s representative in the NJCAA Division III World Series, scheduled for May 29-June 2/3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
In the Apaches’ first game of the day, it appeared TJC was cruising toward the championship game with an 8-1 lead heading to the fifth. However, Eastfield had other ideas.
The Harvesters scored nine straight runs — six in the fifth and three in the sixth — to rally for the 10-8 win.
It was TJC’s first loss to a non-Division I team.
The Harvesters had the bats, but the Apaches did not help matters with five errors.
The big blow in the fifth with a three-run shot by Zane Leonard to bring Eastfield within, 8-7. The Harvesters took the lead, 10-8, in the sixth as Leonard came through again with a two-run single.
Leonard (3-1) hurled the final five innings, allowing two hits (Alec Williams, Tyler Linneweber) and no runs to get the win. He struck out four.
TJC has 13 hits, including Miguel Vega, Linneweber and Williams with three hits each.
Vega hit a solo shot in the fourth and also had another RBI. Linneweber had a triple and an RBI.
Jacob Johnson had two hits and two RBIs with Michael Schrab adding a single and an RBI. Bryce Coveney added a base hit with Dalton Davis driving in a run.
In the fifth through the ninth, the Apaches had two singles in the sixth (Williams, Linneweber).
Zach Williams kept the Harvesters at bay in the final 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out six.
After packing up and driving to Bullard, the Apaches came out on fire, scoring four runs in the first inning en route to the victory.
Jason Gonzalez pitched all four innings and allowed the Pioneers only two hits while recording four strikeouts and not issuing a walk.
Along with Johnson’s grand slam, Vega, Tye Elie and Trey Erwin belted home runs. Williams, Elie and Erwin all had doubles.
Erwin joined with four RBIs, while Dalton Davis and Vega each had three runs batted in.
---
NJCAA South District East Regional
Wednesday’s Games
Game 1: Tyler JC 6, North Arkansas 4
Game 2: Eastfield 9, Richland 5
Thursday’s Games
Game 3: North Arkansas 9, Richland 7, Richland eliminated
Game 4: Eastfield 10, Tyler JC 8
Game 5: Tyler JC 16, North Arkansas 0, North Arkansas eliminated
Friday’s Games
Game 6: Eastfield vs. Tyler JC, noon, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field
If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be played at 4 p.m. Friday at CTMF Mike Carter Field
