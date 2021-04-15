Alec Williams hit a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Apaches to a dramatic 2-1 win over the Paris Junior College Dragons on Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Tyler Junior College trailed 1-0 entering the ninth. Roberts Hines, a freshman from Garland, singled after an out.
Ren Reynolds, a sophomore from Kilgore, came into run for Hines and after another out Williams, a freshman from Huntsville, came to the plate.
On a 2-2 count, he belted a home run over the right-center field fence for the game-winner.
The victory moves the Apaches, ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Division III, to 28-8.
It was the second hit of the game for Williams, who earlier singled.
Others joining Williams and Hines with hits for TJC were Miguel Vega (double), Jacob Johnson, Daniel Young and Bryce Coveney.
Caleb Putman started and hurled seven innings for TJC, giving up one run while striking out eight and walking one. Tom Symonds (3-0) got the win, going two innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and a walk.
The Dragons scored their only run in the second on a single by Beau Brewer who drove in Hayden Johnson. Others with hits for PJC were Julio Riggs (2), Johnson (1B, 2B) and Sam Creed. Brewer added another single.
Hunter Mayo pitched seven innings of four-hit shutout ball, allowing one walk while striking out seven. Tyler Renfro took the loss, going 1.2 innings while allowing three hits and two runs.
Paris drops to 23-16. The two clubs are scheduled to tangle on Saturday in Paris with the first pitch set for 1 p.m.
The Apaches are 4-0 against the Dragons this season.