The nationally ranked Tyler Junior College soccer teams are hosting a doubleheader on Wednesday at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
The No. 1 Apache Ladies (10-0, 7-0 Region XIV) and the No. 3 Apaches (8-0, 7-0) host Trinity Valley Community College.
The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals are 0-6, while the Cardinals are 0-7.
VOLLEYBALL
The No. 12 Apache Ladies got back on the winning track, downing Victoria College 3-0 on Tuesday in Victoria.
TJC won 25-9, 28-26, 25-23.
The Apache Ladies are 14-6 overall and 5-3 in Region XIV. Victoria falls to 7-14 and 0-6.
The squad was 1-2 in the TJC Invite over the weekend, beating Indian Hills (Iowa) 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-23) and falling to Missouri-West Plains 3-1 (25-21, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16) and Blinn (24-26, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15). All three opponents are ranked — No. 3 Blinn, No. 8 Missouri-West Plains and No. 16 Indian Hills.
TJC returns to play next week, traveling to Brenham to meet Blinn at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and to Carthage to meet Panola at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.