Eddy
Buy Now

The Apache Athletic Department will recognize Head Athletic Trainer Eddy McGuire during Saturday's home men's basketball game versus Bossier Parish. McGuire, a Texas A&M graduate, was chosen to be inducted into the East Texas Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Honor as part of the 2022 class. The basketball game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

The Tyler Junior College Apaches host their final regular season basketball game on Saturday.

The Apaches meet Bossier Parish Community College at 4 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Coach Mike Marquis will honor the TJC sophomores — Jestin Porter (6-1 guard, Houston), Taevon Anderson (6-3 guard, Monroe, Louisiana), Isaac Aguiar (6-10 forward, Union City, New Jersey) and Ange Dibwa (6-10 forward, Congo).

The Apaches are 14-14 overall and 9-9 in Region XIV Conference. The Cavaliers are 14-13 and 8-10.

Other men's games on Saturday include (4 p.m. starts): Jacksonville (7-20, 3-15) at Coastal Bend (8-19, 6-12); Blinn (16-13, 9-9) at Angelina (12-15, 8-10); Trinity Valley (12-15, 7-11) at Navarro (16-11, 10-7); Paris (16-12, 10-7) at Kilgore (26-2, 16-2); and Lee (24-4, 16-2) at Victoria (1-23, 1-16). Panola (21-9, 12-7) and Lamar State-Port Arthur (18-11, 10-8) have byes.

The Region XIV Men's Tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville. The top four teams receive byes. TJC will play in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

The No. 13 Apache Ladies take on Blinn at 2 p.m. Saturday in Brenham.

TJC is 22-6 overall and 12-4 in conference. Blinn, which played Trinity Valley on Friday in Athens, is 24-3 and 13-3.

Other women's games on Saturday include (2 p.m. starts): Panola (20-7, 11-6) at Kilgore (20-9, 10-7); Trinity Valley (21-5, 12-4) at Coastal Bend (3-25, 1-16); Angelina (20-8, 10-7) at Bossier Parish (13-13, 6-10); and Paris (9-18, 5-11) at Jacksonville (5-18, 2-15).

The Reigon XIV Women's Tournament is also in Jacksonville and will begin on Wednesday. The top eight teams are in the tourney. TJC could be No. 1, 2 or 3 seed, depending on Friday and Saturday's results.

SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apache Athletic Department will recognize Head Athletic Trainer Eddy McGuire during Saturday's home men's basketball game versus Bossier Parish. McGuire, a Texas A&M graduate, was chosen to be inducted into the East Texas Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Honor as part of the 2022 class. ... The TJC baseball team has a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday in Carthage against Panola. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The Apaches are 10-4 overall and 1-1 in Region XIV. The Ponies are 5-7 and 2-1. ... The TJC golf team begins its spring season with its annual golf tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.