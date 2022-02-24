The Tyler Junior College Apaches host their final regular season basketball game on Saturday.
The Apaches meet Bossier Parish Community College at 4 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Coach Mike Marquis will honor the TJC sophomores — Jestin Porter (6-1 guard, Houston), Taevon Anderson (6-3 guard, Monroe, Louisiana), Isaac Aguiar (6-10 forward, Union City, New Jersey) and Ange Dibwa (6-10 forward, Congo).
The Apaches are 14-14 overall and 9-9 in Region XIV Conference. The Cavaliers are 14-13 and 8-10.
Other men's games on Saturday include (4 p.m. starts): Jacksonville (7-20, 3-15) at Coastal Bend (8-19, 6-12); Blinn (16-13, 9-9) at Angelina (12-15, 8-10); Trinity Valley (12-15, 7-11) at Navarro (16-11, 10-7); Paris (16-12, 10-7) at Kilgore (26-2, 16-2); and Lee (24-4, 16-2) at Victoria (1-23, 1-16). Panola (21-9, 12-7) and Lamar State-Port Arthur (18-11, 10-8) have byes.
The Region XIV Men's Tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville. The top four teams receive byes. TJC will play in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
The No. 13 Apache Ladies take on Blinn at 2 p.m. Saturday in Brenham.
TJC is 22-6 overall and 12-4 in conference. Blinn, which played Trinity Valley on Friday in Athens, is 24-3 and 13-3.
Other women's games on Saturday include (2 p.m. starts): Panola (20-7, 11-6) at Kilgore (20-9, 10-7); Trinity Valley (21-5, 12-4) at Coastal Bend (3-25, 1-16); Angelina (20-8, 10-7) at Bossier Parish (13-13, 6-10); and Paris (9-18, 5-11) at Jacksonville (5-18, 2-15).
The Reigon XIV Women's Tournament is also in Jacksonville and will begin on Wednesday. The top eight teams are in the tourney. TJC could be No. 1, 2 or 3 seed, depending on Friday and Saturday's results.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apache Athletic Department will recognize Head Athletic Trainer Eddy McGuire during Saturday's home men's basketball game versus Bossier Parish. McGuire, a Texas A&M graduate, was chosen to be inducted into the East Texas Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Honor as part of the 2022 class. ... The TJC baseball team has a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday in Carthage against Panola. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The Apaches are 10-4 overall and 1-1 in Region XIV. The Ponies are 5-7 and 2-1. ... The TJC golf team begins its spring season with its annual golf tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard.