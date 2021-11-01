Basketball was back at Wagstaff Gymnasium and with fans in the stands.
And those fans were treated to overtime as the Tyler Junior College Apaches took a 75-71 win over Southwestern Christian College in the season opener on Monday night.
“I am so excited about the number of students that came to the game,” TJC head basketball coach Mike Marquis said. “That is so exciting to me. At the end, we really tried to recognize them after the game because I thought they were good and enthusiastic.
“Last year was a lot of scrimmage atmosphere. Today was a great game atmosphere. I am very happy for my sophomores to get to experience that.”
Last season, fans were not admitted to games at Wagstaff Gymnasium due to COVID-19 protocols.
The three returning players for the Apaches who played on Monday were Jestin Porter, Isaac Aguiar and Angel Dibwa. Porter had 16 points and five rebounds. Aguiar had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Dibwa added five rebounds.
The rest of the Apaches who saw action on Monday are newcomers.
“I was really excited to get to play,” Marquis said. “I knew we were young, and I knew there would be some youthful things out of excitement and energy. Obviously, we played a good team that had a lot of veterans. That’s why we scheduled them because I thought they would be tough and well-coached, and we needed that experience.”
Both teams struggled to score early. Porter recorded the Apaches’ first points of the season by putting back his own miss more than two minutes into the contest. Chris Okeke then recorded a block on the defensive end that led to Porter lobbing it up to Corey Camper for a dunk. Sean Franklin then got a steal and scored on the other end to give the Apaches a 6-0 lead with 17:17 on the clock.
Southwestern Christian scored for the first time with 16:01 left in the first half on a steal and dunk by D’Queveus Adkins. The Rams cut the score to 6-5 with 15:06 on the clock before the Apaches went on a 13-0 run over the next six minutes, capped by dunk from Ashton Howard on an assist by Marcus Rigsby Jr.
TJC led 39-28 at halftime.
Southwestern Christian opened the second half on a 19-3 run to go up 47-41. Parker Grant then scored five straight points for TJC, and Rigsby knocked down two free throws to give the Apaches the lead.
With the score at 53-52 in favor of the Rams after a 3-pointer by Kenan Mitchell, TJC went on an 8-2 spurt as Camper found Rigsby for a dunk.
TJC led 65-63 in the final two minutes, but Southwestern Christian took advantage of three offensive rebounds and tied the game at 65 on a putback by Lorenzo Waddy with 1:53 to play.
Porter scored on a drive with 1:22 on the clock to give TJC the lead, but the Rams quickly answered with a drive from Isaiah Wyatt.
Southwestern Christian’s Mitchell missed the front end of a one-and-one with 19 seconds left. The Apaches had chances to win by Porter and Okeke but came up short to send the game into overtime.
Okeke made two quick free throws in the extra period to give the Apaches the lead. After a free throw from Tyran Blaze for the Rams, TJC went on a 6-0 run, sparked by a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down by Rigsby.
“Overall, I thought we were solid in two different spurts in the first half and had some momentum,” Marquis said. “We came out flat in the second half. They made some great runs and made some nice adjustments, and we adjusted back. I thought we played well and had a chance to win it after being down. And then I thought we played very good basketball in overtime.”
Rigsby led the Apaches with 18 points. Franklin had 8 points, Grant 7 points, Okeke 6 points and eight rebounds, Howard 6 points and seven rebounds and Camper 4 points.
Blaze led Southwestern Christian with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Wyatt had 16 points. Mitchell had 13 points, and Myles McCrary finished with 9 points and 11 rebounds.
TJC (1-0) will travel to Ottumwa, Iowa, this weekend to take on No. 2 Indian Hills at 7 p.m. Friday and Marshalltown at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.