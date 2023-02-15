It didn’t take long for Mike Marquis to get win No. 701.
Just days after picking up his 700th career victory in a 67-50 win over Paris, Marquis’ Tyler Junior College Apaches took a 74-63 victory over Navarro on Wednesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It’s the first time the Apaches, who have now won three of four, have won consecutive games since defeating Jacksonville (Dec. 10, 2022), Strength N’ Motion (Dec. 12, 2022) and Blinn (Jan. 4).
Four players — Corey Camper Jr., Marcus Rigsby Jr. Boubacar Mboup and Dariyus Woodson — combined for 72 of the Apaches’ points.
Camper had 29 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Rigsby had 24 points. Mboup had 10 points. Woodson had 9 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
That quartet was the only scoring for TJC until Jonah Nesmith hit a jumper with 10:58 remaining in the game.
Tyler jumped out to an 8-0 lead with all points coming from Rigsby. Down 16-7, Navarro went on an 8-0 run to cut the score to 16-15. The Apaches later went on a 12-0 run with triples by Camper and Woodson and six points from Mboup to stretch their lead to 32-19.
TJC led 40-32 at halftime.
Navarro started the second half on an 8-1 spurt to cut the score to 41-40 before a 9-0 TJC run pushed the score to 50-40.
The Bulldogs (14-11, 7-8) battled back and cut the score to 58-53 before a 7-0 TJC run put the lead at double digits for good.
Braelon Bush had 21 points for Navarro. Tre’von Love scored 16, Jayshawn Moore 15, Zane Butler 6 and Addarin Scott 5.
Navarro head coach Grant McMillan is a former Van Vandal.
Louisiana Tech assistant coach Aaron Smith was in attendance at Wednesday’s game. Smith was the head coach at Jacksonville College and actually replaced McMillan as the head coach at Panola College when McMillan left for Navarro. Smith left Panola after last season to take the job at Louisiana Tech.
TJC (14-12, 7-9) will play rival Kilgore at 4 p.m. Saturday in Kilgore. Navarro will host Panola at 4 p.m. Saturday in Corsicana.