Tyler Junior College was picked fifth in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference both by the league’s coaches and media.
But the Apaches aren’t settling for predictions.
“I think the expectations are very high,” TJC offensive coordinator Brady Davis said. “Obviously, it’s been a while since we’ve won a conference championship at Tyler Junior College, and that’s what we want to take care of first. But just seeing what we’ve built from January to this point, the culture is in the best place it’s been, in my opinion.
“And I think we’ve got a lot of really talented players on both sides of the ball, so we’re aiming for the conference championship. And we know if we handle our conference, then we will have a great chance to compete for a national title. So it’s really handling our conference first and taking the steps to be better every day.”
Davis was joined by sophomores Carlos Slayden, Zion Fonua, Tray Taylor and JJ Okate at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“The expectation is to win,” said Slayden, an offensive lineman. “We’re trying to go all the way, so we’re working hard each and every day to accomplish the goal of the national championship.”
“The expectations are to come in and compete and just win,” said Fonua, a linebacker. Just come out flying around, hitting and making plays.”
“Coming from an offensive point of view, you’re going to see a lot of guys winning with speed, and we’re going to be celebrating in the end zone and putting up points,” said Taylor, a receiver.
“As a defense, the goal really is just to be making plays left and right and getting the ball out,” said Okate, a linebacker.
TJC will open the season against Kilgore College at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.