Whenever Tyler Junior College and Navarro square off on the basketball court, it’s going to be a battle.
Saturday was no exception.
The previous four meetings had been decided by an average of 3.75 points and by no more than 6 points. On Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium, that held true again as the TJC Apaches grinded out a 54-49 victory over the No. 16 Bulldogs.
“What a great old-fashioned North rivalry game,” TJC head coach Mike Marquis said. “I was really proud of our kids. I thought we fought hard. We had to grow up again in some tough situations. There were some tough possessions down the stretch, and I thought we did a good job. I even said at halftime that I was so proud of our physical effort. I thought we made some mental mistakes, but we’re going to do that with a young team.”
In a game that normally would be packed with fans of both teams, Marquis said he was proud of his players providing energy in a gym that only had players, coaches, officials, game workers and media.
Three East Texans — All Saints’ Scottie Turner, Palestine’s Enoch Fatade and Lindale’s Cody Collinsworth — all played major roles down the stretch for the Apaches.
Turner scored 12 of his game-high 14 points in the second half, and he finished with 18 rebounds.
“That was spectacular,” Marquis said. “We played through him in the whole second half in the high post, and he did a great job.”
Collinsworth — a 7-1 Portland transfer — finished with 5 points, six rebounds and three blocks. All three blocks came in a one-minute span in the final seven minutes of action. He also affected multiple other shots down the stretch.
Fatade had 6 points and eight assists — five of the assists in the second half.
TJC led 45-39 midway through the second half before Drue Drinnon knocked down a three, and Brian Washington scored inside to cut the score to 45-44.
Turner then scored 5 straight points for TJC to make the score 50-44 with 6:59 to play. That’s when Collinsworth blocked three straight shots in the next minute. Navarro later got two free throws from Drinnon and a layup by Jules Moor to cut the score to 50-48.
Following a Jestin Porter free throw by the Apaches, Mason Matthews knocked down a jumper with 1:24 remaining to make the score 53-48. Drinnon then missed a three as the Apaches were able to hold on for the win.
TCU signee Souleymane Doumbia had 13 points for the Bulldogs (1-3). Arkansas Signee Akol Mawein had 7 points and 10 rebounds, and Cal State-Bakersfield signee Brian Washington had 6 points and 10 boards.
“Navarro has a heck of a team,” Marquis said. “They’ve got three guys that have signed early to Division I programs like Arkansas and TCU, and our little pumpkins got out there and fought tooth and nail and tried to hang with them.”
It was the third straight loss for Navarro — all by 6 points or fewer.
On the opposite end, it was the third straight win for TJC following an opening loss at Paris.
Porter finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Apaches, and Matthews had 10 points and six rebounds.
Marquis joked following the win that three late coaching legends probably had some remarks about the battle between the Apaches and Bulldogs.
“I suppose Lewis Orr, Vernon Harton and Coach (Floyd) Wagstaff) are rolling over somewhere talking to each other about two teams playing that hard in the 2-3 zone the whole time,” Marquis said.
Orr coached at Navarro, Harton at Jacksonville College and Wagstaff at TJC.
TJC jumped out to a 20-10 lead on Saturday, and Navarro battled back to cut the score to 27-24 and eventually take a 30-29 lead at halftime.
TJC (3-1) will host Victoria at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
———
Tyler 54, Navarro 49
NC 30 19 — 49
TJC 29 25 — 54
NAVARRO — Drue Drinnon 9, Akol Mawein 7; Brian Washington 6; Souleymaane Doumbia 13; Jaylen Harrison 7; Edward Mitchell 4; Jules Moor 3.
TYLER — Jestin Porter 10; Enoch Fatade 6; Scottie Turner 14; Mason Matthews 10; Isaac Aguiar 4; Cody Collinsworth 5; Taevon Anderson 2; Dominique Michael 3.