Tyler Junior College’s Apache Ladies needed an overtime thriller to make it to Thursday’s game at the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Tournament.
Facing No. 1 seed Three Rivers, TJC needed little time to put away the previously undefeated Lady Raiders.
TJC scored the game’s first 22 points on the way to a 70-42 rout of the tournament’s top seed Thursday at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center.
“We knew it was a David and Goliath moment,” Tyler head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “We knew they were 28-0 and hadn’t lost a game. We knew they were a volatile team, but what we did is we come out of a tough region, and we compare every team to what we’ve seen. This one was a mesh of a bunch of different teams but I felt like our kids handled the pressure, did what we needed to do and kept a level head.
“The kids stayed in the moment, stayed in the grind and even though we made some mistakes, I thought they just kept playing basketball.”
After a 67-65 overtime win over Chipola on Wednesday, TJC was in control from the opening tip on Thursday.
Three Rivers didn’t score until 1:57 left in the first quarter, already trailing 22-0. TJC led 26-4 after the opening period. The Apache Ladies continued their dominance in the second quarter, stretching the score to 42-11.
Three Rivers scored 17 points in the third quarter, but TJC still held a 56-28 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Deborah Ogayemi finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Shadiya Thomas had 16 points.
“We already said we’re winning it (all),” Thomas said. “I don’t know if that was anybody else just guessing, but we’re serious. We want that ring. (Beating) No. 1 was nice, we won, great, but I’ll give it about 20 minutes, and I promise you we’ll be on to the next game and watching film tonight.”
Taryn Willis had 13 points, five rebounds and six assists for TJC (25-8). Tia Morgan had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Nadechka Laccen, who missed TJC’s last two games after she was ejected along with a Blinn player on Feb. 26 when the two got tangled up, added seven points and six assists.
Joi Montgomery scored 13 points for Three Rivers (28-1).
TJC outrebounded Three Rivers 53-34. Three Rivers was 16 of 67 from the field and 4 of 25 from 3-point range.
The Apache Ladies will take on either No. 8 Arizona Western or No. 9 South Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday.