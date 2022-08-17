The No. 2 ranked Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies open their soccer season with three matches in four days.
All the games will be played at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on the TJC campus.
Tyler's first match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 5 Monroe (New York) College. On Friday, TJC meets Ranger College at 7 p.m. After a day off on Saturday, the Apache Ladies take on Barton (Kansas) Community at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Eastern Florida State is No. 1 in the preseason poll, followed by TJC, Seminole State (Oklahoma), Salt Lake (Utah) and Monroe.
Other Texas teams ranked include: No. 8 Hill, No. 10 Navarro and No. 18 Angelina.
The Apache Ladies have won five national championships — 2009, 2011, 2017, 2019 and 2021.