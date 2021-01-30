Tyler Junior College’s Apache Ladies were able to close non-conference competition with a season-high point total on Saturday afternoon at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apache Ladies had seven players score in double figures as they cruised to a 126-47 thumping of North American University.
TJC played 13 different players, and all 13 scored.
“It was an opportunity to play a lot of players and work on some things,” TJC head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “We’ve been going to some tough places to place, so it has not been conducive for me to put a lot of people on the floor. I thought it was a great opportunity at home to get everybody playing and kind of get the oil and fluid going, because we’re about to open might Region XIV on Wednesday.”
The private university in Stafford was no match for the Apache Ladies, who started the game with an 18-0 lead.
Kiara Gree-hill eventually scored for NAU more than six minutes into the contest. TJC led 26-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Apache Ladies opened the second quarter on a 14-1 run before Makayla Patterson began to get on a scoring roll for NAU. Patterson scored 12 points in the quarter, including a three at the buzzer, but TJC led 55-20 at the break.
NAU put in 16 points in the third quarter, but TJC poured in 35 of its own to stretch its lead to 90-36.
TJC’s post duo of Deborah Ogayemi and Jasmine Payne each scored 23 points and had double-doubles. Ogayemi had 12 rebounds, and Payne grabbed 10 boards.
Codou Ndour, who stands at 6-3, had 10 points and seven rebounds — all in the first half.
Clara Rotich had 12 points, six assists and three steals. Taryn Willis had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Daijah Torns and Na’Teiona Cole each had 11 points.
Patterson led NAU with 29 points. Her teammates shot 21.2 percent from the field. NAU shot 23.1 percent from the field in the first half. Patterson helped that percentage in the second half by going 4-for-9.
No. 10 TJC (4-0) will travel to Brenham on Wednesday to take on No. 15 Blinn in the Region XIV opener. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
———
Tyler 126, North American University 47
NAU 6 14 16 11 — 47
TJC 26 29 35 36 — 126
NORTH AMERICAN — Collette Taylor 2; Makayla Patterson 29; Kimberly Castillo 3; Kienundria Dorsey 5; Kiara Gree-hill 8.
TYLER — Taryn Willis 12; Nadechka Laccen 5; Deborah Ogayemi 23; Daijah Torns 11; Clara Rotich 12; Nala Hemingway 6; Veonce Powell 2; Tia Morgan 2; Na’Teiona Cole 11; Codou Ndour 10; Jasmine Payne 23; Brianna Garrett 4; Khia Garrett 5.