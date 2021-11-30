The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies’ basketball game with Texas Elite that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until January, TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said.
The Apache Ladies are ranked No. 13 in the nation and sport a 6-2 record.
The TJC men open Region XIV play on Wednesday at Victoria College. The contest has a 4 p.m. start.
The two teams will have a doubleheader on Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium as the Apache Ladies host Bossier Parish in their Region XIV conference opener at 2 p.m., while the Apaches meet Lamar State-Port Arthur at 4 p.m.
