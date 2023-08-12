It was a Texarkana sweep in the top two brackets of the Tyler ISD Volleyball Invitational.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove defeated Bryan Rudder (25-17, 18-25, 25-16) in the Gold Bracket Championship at Tyler Legacy High School, and Texas High captured the Silver Bracket Championship with a three-set win (25-21, 18-25, 25-18) over Lindale on Saturday afternoon at Tyler High School.
Lindale swept Bullard (25-22, 25-23), and Texas High swept Troup (25-15, 25-20) in the semifinals to reach the championship.
In the opening set of the championship, Texas High scored the first six points of the match. The Lady Tigers built a 20-13 lead before Lindale went on a 6-1 run to cut the score to 21-19.
Texas High then scored three straight points with two kills from Mally Lumpkin. A kill by Kayli Vickery and an ace from Reagan Hope cut the score to 24-21 before Eva Treadway finished with a kill to give the Lady Tigers the opening set.
Lindale led 5-3 in the second set after a block and kill by Vickery. Texas High then went on a 4-0 run before an 8-2 spurt for the Lady Eagles made the score 13-9. Later in the second set, the score was tied at 17 when Lindale reeled off six consecutive points to take a 23-17 lead, eventually winning the set 25-18.
In the tightly contested third set, Lindale led 10-6 before a 4-0 Texas High run. Lindale led 18-16 later after a Vickery kill before three straight points for the Lady Tigers.
The score was tied at 21 when Texas High scored four straight points to win the match.
Addison Ridge had nine kills for Lindale, Vickery eight kills and three blocks, Maddox Lay eight kills, Macy Luster 14 assists, Tatum Woodard 14 assists and Hope two aces and 10 digs.
Tyler Legacy went 1-2 on the day, falling to China Spring (19-25, 22-25), defeating Edgewood (25-23, 15-25, 25-22) and losing to Leander Glenn in the Gold Bracket Championship (25-23, 12-25, 23-25).
For Legacy, Kate Priest had 27 digs, Reese Beckham 14 digs, Lexie Correa 14 digs and 43 assists, Taylor Woods 32 kills and six blocks, Tharyn Buenaventura 14 kills and Abby Trahan 28 assists.
China Spring defeated Princeton for third place in the Gold Bracket (25-15, 25-16).
Troup won third place in the Silver Bracket by defeating Bullard (25-22, 25-23). Brownsboro defeated Tyler High in the Silver Bracket Consolation (25-19, 22-25, 25-17).
The Lady Lions were 1-2 on Saturday, falling to Bullard 2-0 (25-16, 25-13) and knocking off New Boston 2-0 (25-22, 25-1) before dropping the match to Brownsboro. On Friday, Tyler was 1-2, falling to Princeton (2-0) and Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0) before defeating Chapel Hill (2-1).
Gilmer won the Bronze A Bracket over Sanger (32-30, 25-22). Marshall won the Bronze A Bracket third-place match over Mineola (25-23, 25-19). Pine Tree won the Bronze A Bracket Consolation over Chapel Hill (25-11, 12-25, 25-23).
New Diana won the Bronze B Bracket over Kilgore (25-10, 18-25, 25-17). Beckville won the Bronze B Bracket Consolation over Center (25-12, 25-19).
All-Tournament Team selections were Taylor Woods, Tyler Legacy; Linsy London and Caitlyn Gerick, China Spring; Breonna Smith, Princeton; Trinity Hale, Edgewood; Rosalyn Spencer, North Lamar; Ava Wind and Ainsley Williams, Leander Glenn; Gabby Baker and Reagan Aponte, Bryan Rudder; and Madison Carpenter and Ellis Miller, Pleasant Grove.
Tyler ISD Volleyball Invitational
Gold Bracket
At Tyler Legacy High School
Quarterfinals — China Springs def. Tyler Legacy, 2-0 (25-19, 25-22); Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Edgewood, 2-0 (25-20, 25-20); Princeton def. Leander Glenn, 2-1 (25-20, 10-25, 25-15); Bryan Rudder def. North Lamar, 2-0 (25-22, 25-21)
Semifinals — Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. China Springs, 2-0 (25-23, 25-16); Bryan Rudder def. Princeton, 2-1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-22)
Final — Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Bryan Rudder, 2-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-16)
Third Place — China Springs def. Princeton, 2-0 (25-15, 25-16)
Consolation Semifinals — Tyler Legacy def. Edgewood, 2-1 (25-23, 15-25, 25-22); Leander Glenn def. North Lamar, 2-0 (25-21, 25-20)
Consolation Final — Leander Glenn def. Tyler Legacy, 2-1 (23-25, 25-12, 25-23)
---
Silver Bracket
At Tyler High School
Quarterfinals — Bullard def. Tyler, 2-0 (25-16, 25-13); Lindale def. New Boston, 2-0 (25-18, 25-17); Troup def. Brownsboro, 2-0 (25-17, 25-20); Texas High def. Van, 2-0 (25-20, 25-15)
Semifinals — Lindale def. Bullard, 2-0 (25-22, 25-23); Texas High def. Troup, 2-0 (25-20, 25-15).
Final — Texas High def. Lindale, 2-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-21)
Third Place — Troup def. Bullard, 2-0 (25-22, 25-23)
Consolation Semifinals — Tyler def. New Boston, 2-0 (25-22, 25-19), Brownsboro def. Van, 2-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-18)
Consolation Final — Brownsboro def. Tyler, 2-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-17)
---
Bronze Bracket A
At Tyler Legacy High School
Quarterfinals — Marshall def. Chapel Hill, 2-0 (25-20, 25-17); Gilmer def. Rusk, 2-1 (21-25, 25-15, 25-11); Sanger def. Pittsburg, 2-0 (25-19, 25-5); Mineola def. Pine Tree, 2-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-21)
Semifinals — Gilmer def. Marshall, 2-0 (25-17, 25-20); Sanger def. Mineola, 2-0 (25-11, 25-18)
Final — Gilmer def. Sanger, 2-0 (32-30, 25-22)
Third Place — Marshall def. Mineola, 2-0 (25-23, 25-19)
Consolation Semifinals — Chapel Hill def. Rusk, 2-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-15); Pine Tree def. Pittsburg, 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-11)
Consolation Final — Pine Tree def. Chapel Hill, 2-1 (25-11, 12-25, 25-23)
---
Bronze Bracket B
At Tyler High School
Quarterfinals — West Rusk def. Dallas W.T. White, forfeit; Kilgore def. Center, 2-0 (25-13, 25-10); Jacksonville def. Mount Pleasant, 2-0 (27-25, 25-20); New Diana def. Beckville, 2-0 (26-24, 25-22)
Semifinals — Kilgore def. West Rusk, 2-1 (22-25, 25-8, 25-17); New Diana def. Jacksonville, 2-0 (27-25, 25-22)
Final — New Diana def. Kilgore, 2-1 (25-10, 18-25, 25-17)
Consolation Semifinals — Center def. Dallas W.T. White, 2-1 (25-17, 24-26, 25-18); Beckville def. Mount Pleasant, 2-0 (25-22, 25-16)
Consolation Final — Beckville def. Center, 2-0 (25-12, 25-19)