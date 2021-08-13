Tyler Legacy stayed unbeaten with three wins on Friday to advance to the Gold Bracket of the annual Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Raiders (6-0) host the Gold Bracket on Saturday and will play Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the first round at 9 a.m. on Court No. 1. Paris and Cedar Hill will meet at 9 a.m. on Court No. 2. The other first round game are set for 10 a.m.: Joshua vs. Texas High (Court No. 1) and Longview vs. Carthage (Court No. 2). The semifinals are set for 11 a.m. and noon, followed by the championship at 2 p.m.
Legacy scored wins over Bullard (25-20, 25-23), Texas High (22-25, 25-22, 15-10) and Van (25-18, 25-19).
Across town at Tyler High, the Lady Lions registered their first win of the season, a 2-0 victory over All Saints (25-14, 25-16). Tyler fell to Bryan Rudder (25-13, 25-14) and Rusk (26-24, 25-16) in their other matches as the Lady Lions (1-5) will play in the Bronze Bracket at Legacy on Saturday. Mineola meets All Saints at 9 a.m., followed by Tyler vs. New Boston at 10 a.m.
The Silver Bracket will be held at Tyler High. First round matches include: Bullard vs. Rusk (9 a.m., Court No. 1); Gladewater vs. Mabank (9 a.m., Court No. 2); Van vs. Lindale (10 a.m., Court No. 1) and Bryan Rudder vs. Marshall (10 a.m., Court No. 2).
Tyler Legacy opened the day with a sweep of Bullard.
The Lady Raiders had to battle back in both sets.
Down 12-9 early, Legacy went on a 6-0 run with Shelby Huntsberger, Kayda Kinch, Ionna Jones and Taliyah Mumphrey all getting kills.
Bullard stormed back to grab an 18-17 lead, before Legacy went on a 7-1 spurt as a kill by Catherine Wise gave the Lady Raiders a 24-19 lead. After the Lady Panthers picked up a point, Wise delivered the set-clinching kill on an assist from Kinch.
Bullard led 11-9 in the second set and was also up 16-15 after Emma Seaton and Olivia Anderson combined for a block.
Legacy scored four straight behind the serving of Jones to go ahead 19-16, but Bullard answered with a 4-0 run of its own behind the serving of Maycie Yates and two kills from Anderson.
With Bullard leading 21-20, Legacy scored three straight points to go up 23-21. Bullard got consecutive kills form Campbell Clark to tie the score, but Legacy scored the next two points and capped the match with a block by Mumphrey and Kinch.
“Bullard is a very consistent team,” Legacy head coach Bryan Winegeart said. “Being around Coach (Cristy) O’Bannon long enough, I know that she coaches a very consistent team and a very skill-based team. We provided a lot of errors at the beginning of both of those games, but battled through them, and that’s what preseason is for is to try to battle through those. I’m proud of the way the girls finished.”
---
Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament
Friday's Results
Pool A — Tyler Legacy def. Bullard, 25-20, 25-23; Texas High def. Van, 25-22, 25-21; Tyler Legacy def. Texas High, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10; Bullard def. Van, 25-23, 19-25, 15-5; Texas High def. Bullard, 25-19, 27-25; Tyler Legacy def. Van, 25-18, 25-19.
Pool B — Carthage def. Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9; Marshall def. Cedar Hill, 26-24, 20-25, 22-20; Carthage def. Marshall, 25-20, 25-14; Cedar Hill def. Pleasant Grove, 25-22, 25-16; Marshall def. Pleasant Grove, 25-14, 25-23; Carthage def. Cedar Hill, 25-14, 25-16.
Pool C — Joshua def. Mabank, 25-13, 25-15; Paris def. Longview, 25-19, 25-22; Joshua def. Longview, 25-20, 25-15; Paris def. Mabank, 25-6, 25-16; Longview def. Mabank, 25-17, 25-11; Joshua def. Paris, 27-25, 25-20.
Pool D — Lindale def. New Boston, 25-16, 25-16; Gladewater def. Mineola, 25-16, 21-25, 15-13; Gladewater def. New Boston, 25-21, 25-19; Lindale def. Mineola, 23-25, 25-12, 15-13; Lindale def. Gladewater, 25-11, 25-13; Mineola def. New Boston, 27-25, 25-15.
Pool E — Tyler def. All Saints, 25-14, 25-16; Bryan Rudder def. Rusk, 23-25, 25-13, 15-10; Rusk def. All Saints, 25-12, 25-17; Bryan Rudder def. Tyler, 25-13, 25-14; Rusk def. Tyler, 26-24, 25-16; All Saints def. Bryan Rudder, 25-7, 25-9.
Saturday's Games
Gold Bracket
(Tyler Legacy High School)
Quarterfinals — Tyler Legacy vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 9 a.m.; Paris vs. Cedar Hill, 9 a.m.; Joshua vs. Texas High, 10 a.m.; Longview vs. Carthage, 10 a.m.
Consolation Semifinals — Tyler Legacy-Texarkana Pleasant Grove loser vs. Paris-Cedar Hill loser, 11 a.m.; Joshua-Texas High loser vs. Longview-Carthage loser, noon
Winners Semifinals — Tyler Legacy-Texarkana Pleasant Grove winner vs. Paris-Cedar Hill winner, 11 a.m.; Joshua-Texas High winner vs. Longview-Carthage winner, noon
Seventh-Place Game — 1 p.m.
Third-Place Game — 1 p.m.
Consolation Final — 2 p.m.
Championship — 2 p.m.
---
Silver Bracket
(Tyler High School)
Quarterfinals — Bullard vs. Rusk, 9 a.m.; Gladewater vs. Mabank, 9 a.m.; Van vs. Lindale, 10 a.m.; Bryan Rudder vs. Marshall, 10 a.m.
Consolation Semifinals — Bullard-Rusk loser vs. Gladewater-Mabank loser, 11 a.m.; Van-Lindale loser vs. Bryan Rudder-Marshall loser, noon
Winners Semifinals — Bullard-Rusk winner vs. Gladewater-Mabank winner, 11 a.m.; Van-Lindale winner vs. Bryan Rudder-Marshall winner, noon
Seventh-Place Game — 1 p.m.
Third-Place Game — 1 p.m.
Consolation Final — 2 p.m.
Championship — 2 p.m.
---
Bronze Bracket
(Tyler Legacy High School)
Semifinals — Mineola vs. All Saints, 9 a.m.; Tyler vs. New Boston, 10 a.m.
Consolation Final — 11 a.m.
Championship — noon