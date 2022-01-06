Due to a shortage of officials, there are a couple of changes for Friday’s basketball doubleheader at Tyler High School, Lions head coach Justin Johnson announced.
The Lions (12-8) varsity game with IL Texas Arlington (9-15) will now be played at 5 p.m. in the junior varsity gymnasium. The JV boys game will follow the varsity.
In the varsity gym, the Tyler High Lady Lions (13-10) open District 16-5A play against Huntsville (14-8) at 6:15 p.m. The JV girls game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the varsity gym.
Johnson said the same referees will call both varsity games.
The Lions opponent is a charter school — International Leadership of Texas, Arlington-Grand Prairie High School. The Lions defeated the Eagles 84-52 on Dec. 9 in the Cedar Hill Tournament.
On Tuesday, the Lions are scheduled to host Chapel Hill at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Nacogdoches at 6:15 p.m. in the first game.
