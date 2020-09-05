ALTO — The Timpson Bears scored a 48-6 win over Alto on Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field on Friday in a non-district game.
Jackson Duplichain led the Yellowjackets in rushing with 76 yards and a TD on 13 attempts. Teammate Jer'Darius Bolton added 59 yards on 13 totes.
Alto quarterback Will Dixon connected on 6 of 18 passing attempts for 45 yards. Julio Serrano had three receptions for 26 yards while Jay Pope (2-16) and Logan Rogers (1-3) had catches.
On defense, Cody Watson picked off a pass. Landon Cook led Alto with eight tackles with Bolton and Landry Smith adding six stops each.
The Yellowjackets (0-2) are scheduled to play Carlisle on Friday, Sept. 11 at Arrowhead Stadium in Price. Timpson (2-0) is scheduled to host Mount Enterprise on the same night.