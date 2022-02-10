Tyler ISD is hosting the 30-team Tim King Memorial Tennis Tournament on Friday.
Tyler Legacy head tennis coach Charlie Sizemore said it’s one of the largest high school tennis tournaments in the state.
“This is big for the tennis community,” Sizemore said.
There will be a coaches meeting at 7:30 a.m. at Tyler Legacy High School, and play will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. at eight different sites.
Matches will be played at Legacy, TJC Brookshire, TJC Murphy, Tyler High, UT Tyler, Faulkner, Cascades Country Club and All Saints.
There will be more than 470 players in the tournament.
Participating schools are Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, Wills Point, Athens, Mesquite Horn, Van, Lindale, Mansfield, Mansfield Legacy, Whitehouse, Lufkin, Kaufman, Longview, Queen City, Grace Community, Mesquite Poteet, Center, White Oak, North Forney, Woden, Waxahachie, Spring Hill, Hallsville, Carthage, Kilgore, All Saints, Nacogdoches, Henderson, Bullard and Pleasant Grove.