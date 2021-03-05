On a cold and rainy Friday night, the Lions used momentum from a rally that was cut short against Chapel Hill to score early and often in their win against Quinlan Ford.
Tyler plated eight runs in the first inning and the Lions registered a 12-1 win over the Panthers in the nightcap of the Fifth Annual Tim Crowder Baseball Invitational at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Earlier, the Lions scored five runs in the final inning to get close to Chapel Hill before Bulldogs’ reliever Dillon Line got the final out to preserve a 9-8 victory.
Against Ford, Tyler used a leadoff single from Ke’Von Sheppard to get things going, along with back-to-back bunt singles from Ja’Davion Lacy and Eli Sanchez to fuel the rally.
The Lions had doubles from Dante Martinez, Sanchez and Sheppard.
Sheppard, Lacy, Sanchez, Avery Coleman and KaDarius Tave each had two hits with CJ Grace, Keelan Davis and Aldo Martinez adding singles.
Aldo Martinez had three RBIs with Lacy and Dante Martinez each driving in two runs. Coleman and Davis each drove in one run each.
Sheppard scored three runs with Sanchez and Tave each scoring two runs. Lacy, Coleman, Grace, Davis and Aldo Martinez scored one run apiece.
Pitchers Dante Martinez (4.2 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks) and Billy Martinez (.1 inning, 1 strikeout) kept the Panthers in check.
Matthew Smith and Matthew Wisdom had doubles for Ford with Jacob Utrera, Preston Geiger, Widsom and Tyler Long adding singles.
Austin Barnes drove in Long for the Panthers’ run.
In the first game, Chapel Hill led 7-1 and 9-3 before eventually winning 9-8.
Earning hits for the Bulldogs were Sean Gentry, Will Parker and Line. RBIs were from Line (2) and Connor Griffin (1). Scoring runs for CH were Dillon Tabb (2), Gentry (2), Parker (1), Malcolm Passama (1), Line (1), Cody Combs (1) and Austin Vega (1).
Mason Beck got the win, going 3.1 innings, allowing three hits and four runs with three strikeouts and three walks.
Lacy, Sanchez and Dante Martinez each had doubles with Sanchez and Martinez adding singles. Dante Martinez drove in three runs while Sanchez knocked in two. Sheppard had an RBI.
Scoring runs for the Lions were Lacy (3), Braylen Johnson (2), Sheppard (1), Sanchez (1) and Grace (1).
Fifth Annual Tim Crowder Baseball Invitational
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, Tyler
Thursday’s Games
Game 1: Chapel Hill 13, Quinlan Ford 2
Game 2: Gladewater 10, Quinlan Ford 1
Game 3: Gladewater 6, Alba-Golden 4
Game 4: Alba-Golden 6, Tyler 2
Game 5: Tyler 9, All Saints 6
Friday’s Games
Game 6: Alba-Golden 6, All Saints 5
Game 7: Gladewater 7, Chapel Hill 4
Game 8: Quinlan Ford 25, All Saints 5
Game 9: Chapel Hill 9, Tyler 8
Game 10: Tyler 12, Quinlan Ford 1
Saturday’s Games
Game 11: Alba-Golden vs. Quinlan Ford, 9 a.m.
Game 12: Alba-Golden vs. Chapel Hill, 11:15 a.m.
Game 13: Gladewater vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.
Game 14: Gladewater vs. All Saints, 3:45 p.m.
Game 15: Tyler vs. All Saints, 6 p.m.
