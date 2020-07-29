A couple of Texas residents are atop the leaderboard after Wednesday’s second round of the 50th Texas State Open.
Fort Worth’s Cory Churchman and El Paso’s Aaron Terrazas of El Paso share the 36-hole lead with a score of 9-under 131 in the $150,000 event being held at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Churchman carded a 4-under 66 in the second round with Terrazas firing a sizzling 9-under 61.
Following Wednesday’s round, the 156-player field was cut to the low 55 scores and ties. Churchman and Terrazas will lead a field of 57 players into Round Three of the Championship. The field of 63 professionals and eight amateurs survived the cut, which was at 1-under-par, 139. Round Three will commence on at 8 a.m. Thursday. Churchman and Terrazas will tee off at 12:08 p.m. Admission is free to the event.
“Being up near the lead is always nice,” Churchman said. “I know there’s a lot of golf left so I’m trying not to worry about where I sit just yet. I’m just trying to play the best golf I can and see where it puts me afterwards.”
Terazzas, who is playing in the Texas State Open for the first time is also happy to be in first place.
“Today I was just trying to hit fairways and give myself chances,” Terazzas said. “I think I did that pretty well so I think the rest of the week I’ll play shot by shot and give myself more chances. I know I can make a few putts out there and I have a chance to win this.”
Twelve players are within three shots of the lead including 2017 Texas State Open Champion, Brax McCarthy, and 2018 Champion, Ben Kern.
Kern, PGA head professional at Georgetown Country Club, also leads the Low PGA Club Professional division at 8-under-par. Spencer Dillard, PGA assistant professional at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas was the only other club professional to survive the cut. He currently sits seven strokes back of Kern. The Low PGA Club Professional will be recognized at the conclusion of the 50th Texas State Open.
“I love this place, it’s a good golf course. I drive the ball well so this course suits me well,” Kern said. “This course is slow and steady and that’s what I’m working on.”
Baylor University’s Ryan Grider, of Lewisville, carded a second round 66 to sit in the top spot for Low Amateur honors at 3-under 137 heading into the third round. He will battle five other amateurs over the next two days to become the 50th Texas State Open Low Amateur.
Texas State’s Logan Lockwood and Texas A&M’s Jimmy Lee, of Bryan, are three strokes back of Grider. Tyler amateur Bryan Baker, who made the cut for the third straight year, is four back of Grider.
Former Lufkin resident, Sam Fidone, who now resides in Irving is tied for seventh at 7-under 133. First round leader Gary Brame Jr., of Hammond, La., is also tied for seventh.
The 72-hole stroke play event started with 156 players (124 professionals and 32 amateurs) competing.
The champion of the 50th Texas State Open will take home $30,000.
The Championship is presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank, and is supported by Ameriprise Financial Group, Cavender’s, Dobb’s & Porter, Energy Weldfab, Jucy’s Hamburgers, Patterson Tyler, The Plato Group, and The Property Shoppe. Proceeds from the championship will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.
