WHITEHOUSE – Daingerfield’s girls and Dallas Madison’s boys captured the team titles in the Class 3A Region II Track and Field Championships on Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.
But the real question was which athletes would punch their ticket to the UIL Track and Field State Meet May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.
The top two finishers in each event earn automatic spots to the state meet. The best remaining finish among all of the regions throughout the state earn the final wild card spot.
Several East Texas athletes qualified at the two-day event, which concluded with the running finals on Saturday.
Some athletes even qualified in multiple events.
Gladewater’s DJ Allen, a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2022, qualified for state in the long jump with a regional meet record of 22-8.25, surpassing the old mark of 22.5. Allen also won the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.82. Whitewright’s Xavier Cox-Dunlap, who placed second to Allen with a time of 10.85 in the 100 meters, won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.10.
Troup’s Dalton Smith won the pole vault with a height of 14-6.
Arp’s Johnathon Blackwell took gold in the triple jump with a distance of 45-3.
West Rusk’s Calvin Mason won the shot put with a distance of 47-3.
Tatum’s Savion Bush had a dominant showing in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.11, and teammate Ty Bridges earned the second spot with a time of 16.05.
Mineola won what was supposed to be the final race of the day as the team of Brady Shrum, Jaxon Holland, TJ Moreland and Morgan Waggoner took first in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:24.76.
Daingerfield’s 400-meter relay team took first place, and the Tigers were second in the 800-meter relay, just ahead of West Rusk.
Atlanta’s Daimion Collins — a five-star basketball recruit who has signed with Kentucky — won the high jump with a height of 6-5.
Elysian Fields’ Travis Sims qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a second-place finish in a time of 4:34.06.
Waskom’s David Magdaleno placed second in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10:04.11. Waskom’s DJ Feaster was second in the long jump with a jump of 22-1.25.
On the girls’ side, Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn qualified in two events. Seahorn won the triple jump with a distance of 37-2, and she placed second in the long jump with a distance of 17-2.5, finishing behind Daingerfield’s Ashlyn Bruce’s distance of 17-9.5 and ahead of Mineola’s Tahjae Black’s distance of 17-1.25. Seahorn was also third in the high jump with a height of 5-2.
CiAunnia Coleman won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12:17. Daingerfield’s Chrishlyn Boyd was second with a time of 12.31, and Mineola’s Abeni Kratzmeyer was third with a time of 12.34.
Kratzmeyer, who won state in the pole vault as a freshman and sophomore, is headed back to Austin to defend her crown as she won with a height of 11-6. White Oak’s Lexi Baker was second with a height of 11-3, and Troup’s Bailey Hartley placed third with a height of 11-0.
Gladewater’s Kamryn Floyd won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.17.
Daingerfield’s Genesis Allen won the shot put with a distance of 37-1.75.
Jefferson’s Tierrani Johnson was second in the discus with a distance of 119-11.
The Daingerfield 400 and 800 relay teams both placed second.
The final race of the day ended up being a rerun of the boys 800-meter run. In the original race, Valley View’s Devin Ferris won, and Mount Vernon’s Kale Roethle and Howe’s Jake Fabacher took third. But after a protest, Valley View’s Obi Landeros and Hughes Springs’ Victor Wakefield ran a two-person race for second place. Landeros finished in a time of 2:03.26, just ahead of Wakefield in a time of 2:04.49.
———
CLASS 3A REGION II
TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: 1. Dallas Madison 50; 2. Daingerfield 40; 3. Mineola 39; 4. Tatum 36; 5. Valley View 34; 6. Grandview 29; 7. Gladewater 28; 8. Callisburg 22; 8. West Rusk 22; 8. Dallas Life School Oak Cliff 22; 11. Jefferson 21; 12. Ponder 20; 12. Whitewright 20; 14. Atlanta 19; 15. Gunter 16; 15. Waskom 16; 15. Arp 16; 18. Uplift Hampton 15; 19 Pilot Point 14; 20. White Oak 13; 21. Winnsboro 12; 22. Troup 10; 22. Paradise 10; 24. Maypearl 9; 24. Harmony 9; 26. Elysian Fields 8; 26. Commerce 8; 26. Whitesboro 8; 29. Paul pewit 6; 29. Boyd 6; 29. Hughes Springs 6; 29. Mount Vernon 6; 33. Bonham 5; 34. Paris Chisum 4; 34. New Boston 4; 34. Quitman 4; 34. Sabine 4; 38. New Diana 2; 38. Edgewood 2; 38. Howe 2; 41. Blue Ridge 1; 41. Prairiland 1; 41. Hooks 1
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Dennis Allen, Gladewater 10.82; 2. Xavier Cox-Dunlap, Whitewright 10.85; 3. Colby Lewis, Valley View 10.95
200 meters: 1. Xavier Cox-Dunlap, Whitewright 22.10; 2. Aidan Matthews, Maypearl 22.11; 3. Colby Lewis, Valley View 22.24
400 meters: 1. Christopher Moffett, Uplift Hampton 49.41; 2. James Farmer-Cole, Dallas Life 49.68; 3. Cole Lemons, Gunter 50.70
800 meters: 1. Devin Ferris, Valley View 2:03.21; 2. Obi Landeros, Valley View 2:03.26; 3. Victor Wakefield, Hughes Springs 2:04.49
1600 meters: 1. Hayden Moussa, Ponder 4:33.47; 2. Travis Sims, Elysian Fields 4.34.06; 3. Noah Richardson, Boyd 4:34.23
3200 meters: 1. Hayden Moussa, Ponder 9:52.86; 2. David Magdaleno, Waskom 10:04.11; 3. Jackson Hake, Whitesboro 10:08.72
110 hurdles: 1. Savion Bush, Tatum 15.11; 2. Ty Bridges, Tatum 16.05; 3. Hudson Graham, Gunter 16.36
300 hurdles: 1. TaKedrick Williams, Dallas Madison 39.66; 2. Chase McDowell, Paradise 40.97; 3. J’Den Wilson, Commerce 41.21
400 relay: 1. Daingerfield 42.15; 2. Dallas Madison 42.66; 3. Dallas Life School Oak Cliff 42.85
800 relay: 1. Dallas Madison 1:30.15; 2. Daingerfield 1:29.83; 3. West Rusk 1:30.60
1600 relay: 1. Mineola 3:24.76; 2. Tatum 3:27.47; 3. Jefferson 3:27.81
Long jump: 1. Dennis Allen, Gladewater 22-8.25; 2. DJ Feaster, Waskom 22-1.25; 3. Johnathon Blackwell, Arp 21-11
Pole vault: 1. Dalton Smith, Troup 14-6; 2. Luke Ferguson, Grandview 14-0; 3. Joey Green, Paul Pewitt 13-6
Discus: 1. Jacob Bayer, Grandview 145-2; 2. Clay Hale, Grandview 139-5; 3. Jackson Anderson, Mineola 138-1
Triple Jump: 1. Johnathon Blackwell, Arp 45-3; 2. Davi Torres, Callisburg, 44-3; 3. Keith Smith, Jefferson 43-11
Shot put: 1. Calvin Mason, West Rusk 47-3; 2. Caleb Holloway, Pilot Point 47-1.5; 3. DJ Newsome, Mineola 45-8.25
High jump: 1. Daimion Collins, Atlanta 6-5; 2. Davi Torres, Callisburg 6-5; 3. Hayden Deaton, Winnsboro 6-4
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Daingerfield 62; 2. Gunter 57; 3. Whitesboro 37.5; 4. Blue Ridge 36; 4. Dallas Madison 36; 6. Harmony 31; 7. Howe 28; 8. Gladewater 26; 9. White Oak 24; 10. Redwater 22; 10. Mineola 22; 12. Queen City 20; 12. Paul Pewitt 20; 14. Callisburg 19; 14. Whitewright 19; 16. Boyd 18; 17. Quitman 16; 18. Ponder 15; 19. Tatum 14; 19. Troup 14; 19. West Rusk 14; 22. Valley View 12; 23. Jefferson 10; 24. DeKalb 8; 24. Sabine 8; 26. Hughes Springs 6; 26. Atlanta 6; 28. Pilot Point 5; 29. Prairiland 2; 29. Commerce 2; 29. Mount Vernon 2; 29. Sadler S&S Consolidated 2; 29. New Boston 2; 29. Ore City 2; 35. Waskom 1; 35. Harleton 1; 37 Rains 0.5
Individual results
100 meters: 1. CiAunnia Coleman, West Rusk 12.17; 2. Chrishlyn Boyd, Daingerfield 12.32; 3. Abeni Kratzmeyer, Mineola 12.34
200 meters: 1. Kamryn Floyd, Gladewater 25.17; 2. Tashia Bell, Dallas Madison 25.38; 3. Cheyenne Lanier, Blue Ridge 25.58
400 meters: 1. Ava Cantrell, Gunter 1:00.03; 2. Haily Bass, Callisburg 1:00.45; 3. Kendra Blaylock, Blue Ridge 1:01.14
800 meters: 1. Tate Wells, Ponder 2:20.84; 2. Marissa Agee, Howe 2:22.70; 3. Zalenka Brannan, Whitesboro 2:24.17
1600 meters: 1. Sydney Hornbuckle, Redwater 5:30.16; 2. Tania Ramirez, Boyd 5:30.83; 3. Rory Hake, Whitesboro, 5:33.70
3200 meters: 1. Tania Ramirez, Boyd 12:12.06; 2. Rory Hake, Whitesboro 12:12.55; 3. Julia Torres, Callisburg 12:15.50
100 hurdles: 1. Abby Elmore, Gunter 15.60; 2. Kayanna Cox, Whitewright 15.74; 3. Rylee Gattenby, Valley View 15.90
300 hurdles: 1. Kayanna Cox, Whitewright 46.91; 2. Brooklyn Marcee, Quitman 47.07; 3. Rylee Gattenby, Valley View 47.08
400 relay: 1. Blue Ridge 49.91; 2. Daingerfield 50.03; 3. Gladewater 50.12
800 relay: 1. Dallas Madison 1:45.54; 2. Daingerfield 1:46.06; 3. Paul Pewitt 1:48.24
1600 relay: 1. Gunter 4:07.67; 2. Howe 4:09.55; 3. White Oak 4:12.33
Triple jump: 1. Jenci Seahorn, Harmony 37-2; 2. Cassidy Johnson, Queen City 36-4.75; 3. Adriana Kennedy, Hughes Springs 36-3.75
Shot put: 1. Genesis Allen, Daingerfield 37-1.75; 2. Gracie Crain, DeKalb 36-1.75; 3. Quenijah Cook, Atlanta 35-9
High jump: 1. Abby Elmore, Gunter 5-5; 2. Reagen Markham, Redwater 5-2; 3. Jenci Seahorn, Harmony 5-2
Long jump: 1. Ashlyn Bruce, Daingerfield 17-9.5; 2. Jenci Seahorn, Harmony 17-2.5; 3. Tahjae Black, Mineola 17-1.25
Discus: 1. Olivia Hildebrand, Whitesboro 122-11; 2. Tierrani Johnson, Jefferson 119-11; 3. Analese Cano, Harmony 116-2
Pole vault: 1. Abeni Kratzmeyer, Mineola 11-6; 2. Lexi Baker, White Oak 11-3; 3. Bailey Hartley, Troup 11-0