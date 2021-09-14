It will be the Metroplex vs. East Texas this season in the 18th Annual Christus Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic.
There are two games in this year's Classic — Allen vs. Tyler Legacy on Thursday and Mesquite Horn vs. Tyler High on Friday. Both games have 7 p.m. scheduled starts on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Presale tickets ($8 for reserved, $6 general admission) are on sale and continue through noon Thursday and Friday. Game day ticket prices are: $10 (reserved) and $7 (general admission).
Tickets are sold online only and there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online. Go to https://tylerisd.brushfire.com/ctm-classic to purchase tickets.
All gates will open 1 ½ hours prior to kickoff.
This will be the first meeting between Tyler Legacy (2-1) and Allen (2-1). According to TexasFootball.com, the Eagles are favored by 20 points over the Red Raiders.
This will be the 13th meeting between Tyler (1-2) and Mesquite Horn (0-2). The series is tied 6-6 as the Jaguars have won the last two contests. TexasFootball.com has installed the Lions as 16-point favorites.