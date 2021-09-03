Thursday's Scores
Aledo 45, Frisco Lone Star 35
Alief Elsik 22, Fort Bend Austin 10
Anahuac 54, Houston Furr 28
Anton 50, Southland 0
Arlington Houston 28, Mansfield Timberview 27
Arlington Seguin 68, FW Wyatt 18
Austin Akins 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Axtell 36, Bremond 28
Banquete 39, Ben Bolt 0
Baytown Lee 58, Houston Chavez 17
Brookesmith 30, Abilene Texas Leadership 26
Brownsville Memorial 45, Brownsville Porter 14
Buda Johnson 56, Lockhart 8
Canyon Randall 27, Amarillo Caprock 13
Carrollton Smith 36, Carrollton Creekview 34
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 23, Leander 21
Chillicothe 57, Darrouzett 20
Claude 77, Lefors 32
Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Miller 21
Corsicana Mildred 14, Cayuga 0
Deer Park 42, League City Clear Creek 14
EP Austin 24, EP El Dorado 21
Edinburg Vela 30, Harlingen 3
FW North Side 48, Dallas Jefferson 0
Ferris 43, FW Benbrook 13
Follett 50, White Deer 14
Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Dickinson 28
Fort Worth YMLA 6, Luling 2
Frisco Heritage 62, Saginaw 21
Garland 55, Richardson 3
Garland Lakeview Centennial 47, Irving MacArthur 28
Gilmer Union Hill 56, Tyler Heat 7
Grand Oaks 62, Houston Sterling 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Permian Basin CO-OP 6
Guthrie 19, Lorenzo 12
Houston Spring Woods 33, Pasadena 13
Jarrell 70, Austin William Travis 0
Jayton 45, Aspermont 0
Katy Mayde Creek 35, Cypress Lakes 14
Keller 27, Denton Braswell 23
Killeen 22, Pflugerville Hendrickson 17
Klein 30, Katy Seven Lakes 0
Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21
Klein Forest 48, Houston Waltrip 0
Lamesa Klondike 59, TLC Midland 0
Lewisville 53, Keller Timber Creek 24
McKinney Boyd 28, Grand Prairie 21
Melissa CHANT 52, Savoy 6
Montgomery Lake Creek 35, New Caney Porter 15
N. Richland Hills Richland 55, FW Paschal 13
Northwest Eaton 47, Mansfield Legacy 0
PSJA North 35, Edcouch-Elsa 0
Penelope 45, Trinidad 0
Plano 60, Garland Rowlett 7
Plano West 42, North Mesquite 14
Princeton 71, South Garland 14
Prosper Rock Hill 61, Dallas Samuell 0
Ranger 62, Eagle Christian 12
Richmond Foster 28, Fort Bend Travis 7
Rio Grande City 34, Laredo Johnson 20
SA Lanier 40, Pearsall 0
SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Northside Warren 7
SA Northside Brennan 27, Schertz Clemens 10
SA Wagner 69, SA Northside Stevens 0
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 21, SA Burbank 10
San Marcos Baptist Academy 37, Tribe Consolidated 12
Sinton 50, CC Carroll 12
Southlake Carroll 36, Rockwall-Heath 35
Spring 49, Klein Oak 0
Spur 65, Meadow 20
Throckmorton 46, Bryson 0
Weslaco 23, Mission 20
Westbrook 48, Borden County 0
Wildorado 46, Afton Patton Springs 0
Worthing 61, Houston Northside 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
FW Southwest vs. Cleburne, ccd.
Hermleigh vs. Baird, ccd.
Mullin vs. Irving Faustina Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/