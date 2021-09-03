scoreboard
Thursday's Scores

Aledo 45, Frisco Lone Star 35

Alief Elsik 22, Fort Bend Austin 10

Anahuac 54, Houston Furr 28

Anton 50, Southland 0

Arlington Houston 28, Mansfield Timberview 27

Arlington Seguin 68, FW Wyatt 18

Austin Akins 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Axtell 36, Bremond 28

Banquete 39, Ben Bolt 0

Baytown Lee 58, Houston Chavez 17

Brookesmith 30, Abilene Texas Leadership 26

Brownsville Memorial 45, Brownsville Porter 14

Buda Johnson 56, Lockhart 8

Canyon Randall 27, Amarillo Caprock 13

Carrollton Smith 36, Carrollton Creekview 34

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 23, Leander 21

Chillicothe 57, Darrouzett 20

Claude 77, Lefors 32

Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Miller 21

Corsicana Mildred 14, Cayuga 0

Deer Park 42, League City Clear Creek 14

EP Austin 24, EP El Dorado 21

Edinburg Vela 30, Harlingen 3

FW North Side 48, Dallas Jefferson 0

Ferris 43, FW Benbrook 13

Follett 50, White Deer 14

Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14

Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Elkins 7

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Dickinson 28

Fort Worth YMLA 6, Luling 2

Frisco Heritage 62, Saginaw 21

Garland 55, Richardson 3

Garland Lakeview Centennial 47, Irving MacArthur 28

Gilmer Union Hill 56, Tyler Heat 7

Grand Oaks 62, Houston Sterling 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Permian Basin CO-OP 6

Guthrie 19, Lorenzo 12

Houston Spring Woods 33, Pasadena 13

Jarrell 70, Austin William Travis 0

Jayton 45, Aspermont 0

Katy Mayde Creek 35, Cypress Lakes 14

Keller 27, Denton Braswell 23

Killeen 22, Pflugerville Hendrickson 17

Klein 30, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21

Klein Forest 48, Houston Waltrip 0

Lamesa Klondike 59, TLC Midland 0

Lewisville 53, Keller Timber Creek 24

McKinney Boyd 28, Grand Prairie 21

Melissa CHANT 52, Savoy 6

Montgomery Lake Creek 35, New Caney Porter 15

N. Richland Hills Richland 55, FW Paschal 13

Northwest Eaton 47, Mansfield Legacy 0

PSJA North 35, Edcouch-Elsa 0

Penelope 45, Trinidad 0

Plano 60, Garland Rowlett 7

Plano West 42, North Mesquite 14

Princeton 71, South Garland 14

Prosper Rock Hill 61, Dallas Samuell 0

Ranger 62, Eagle Christian 12

Richmond Foster 28, Fort Bend Travis 7

Rio Grande City 34, Laredo Johnson 20

SA Lanier 40, Pearsall 0

SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Northside Warren 7

SA Northside Brennan 27, Schertz Clemens 10

SA Wagner 69, SA Northside Stevens 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 21, SA Burbank 10

San Marcos Baptist Academy 37, Tribe Consolidated 12

Sinton 50, CC Carroll 12

Southlake Carroll 36, Rockwall-Heath 35

Spring 49, Klein Oak 0

Spur 65, Meadow 20

Throckmorton 46, Bryson 0

Weslaco 23, Mission 20

Westbrook 48, Borden County 0

Wildorado 46, Afton Patton Springs 0

Worthing 61, Houston Northside 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

FW Southwest vs. Cleburne, ccd.

Hermleigh vs. Baird, ccd.

Mullin vs. Irving Faustina Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

